Coach Sarina Wiegman wins the European Championship title for the third time in a row. Keystone

England secure the European Championship title for the second time in a row after a mixed tournament. The final resembled the Lionesses' entire tournament.

In the end, no Spanish rhythms rang through the sold-out St. Jakob-Park in Basel. Instead, "Sweet Caroline" rang out from thousands of English throats. The Lionesses had just successfully defended their title in a match in which a different outcome would have been more likely, given the share of play and the scoring chances. The Spaniards had 22 shots on target compared to just eight for the English side.

"Don't know how we managed that"

"That's football - a sport where the better team doesn't always win," said Montse Tomé, the coach of the defeated Spaniards, adding with obvious disappointment: "We deserved a different ending."

Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch coach of the English team, was also in disbelief. After winning the title with her home country in 2017 and triumphing with England three years ago, she managed to win the European Championship treble. "I don't know how we did it. I'm just happy," said the four-time world coach.

When asked about the seven lives her team have had in this tournament, she said: "I have to admit, this is the most chaotic and crazy tournament we've ever played. We've come back time and time again and the belief in ourselves is incredible."

No knockouts in the knockout matches

In fact, the English women literally worked their way to the title. It wasn't just the opening game with the defeat against France that was indicative of how difficult the tournament was for Sarina Wiegman's team. Especially in the knockout matches, the Lionesses gritted their teeth against their opponents. However, they pulled their heads out of the noose against both Sweden in the quarter-finals and Italy in the semi-finals, somehow boxing their way through to the next round.

It was a case of déjà vu in the final, when England soon found themselves trailing, not only in regulation time but also in the penalty shoot-out. But here, too, they turned the tide and refused to let the indomitable Lionesses get the better of them. The second European Championship title in a row is the well-deserved reward.

"Tonight we're just going to party," said Wiegman at the end. Sweet Caroline will probably also be on the playlist.

