You won't see Jérôme Boateng in professional football as a player any more, but perhaps as a coach. The 2014 world champion wants to assist a head coach soon. He also talks about the downsides of being a celebrity.

After the end of his playing career, Jérôme Boateng wants to become a coach. "I want to become a coach in professional football. I recently successfully completed the course and passed the B license exam. Now I want to get my A license and become a football instructor and start as an assistant coach at a club as soon as possible," the 2014 world champion told Welt am Sonntag.

In November 2024, Boateng obtained his B coaching license in a special course run by the Bavarian Football Association (BFV). According to the BFV, he said at the time that he was "naturally still a little nervous" before the exam.

Boateng announced on social media on Friday evening that he would no longer be playing professional football. "Football has given me a lot," said the 37-year-old in a video showing pictures and clips from his career. "I've learned, won and lost."

Boateng also talks about the dark side off the pitch

The former defender revealed that he had been thinking about this step since June. "I could have played for longer. But then it would have been mainly about enjoying my last few years as a player. I'd rather make room for young players and concentrate on a new phase of my life."

Boateng also commented once again on the investigations against him regarding allegations of assault on his former girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt, which were dropped by the Munich I public prosecutor's office in March. Boateng denied that he had ever hit a woman. Lenhardt took her own life in 2021 after cyberbullying attacks.

Jérôme: Brother Kevin-Prince has apologized

Regarding the caution issued by the Munich I Regional Court in 2024 for deliberately causing bodily harm to his ex-girlfriend, Boateng said: "I was cautioned because I injured my ex-girlfriend's eye during an argument, although I would like to emphasize that she injured my lip first. It was a scuffle in which we injured each other in an argument."

Half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng, who was also successful as a professional footballer, publicly distanced himself from Jérôme because of the accusations. "We met some time ago to talk. He apologized to me for the statements in question. And revealed to me that he made them out of years of envy towards me," said Jérôme Boateng. He has accepted the apology, but the two are not currently in contact.

Great successes - but hardly on the scene recently

Winning the World Cup title with the German national team eleven years ago in Brazil was the greatest success in the Berlin-born player's career. At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he played with the DFB team against, among others, his half-brother Kevin-Prince Boateng, who played for Ghana. In 2016, he was named Germany's Footballer of the Year.

Boateng made his Bundesliga debut for Hertha BSC in January 2007. With FC Bayern Munich, for whom he played for a total of ten years, the defensive man won nine German championship titles, the Champions League twice and the DFB Cup five times.

After leaving Munich in 2021, things became increasingly quiet around Boateng in sporting terms. He still played for Olympique Lyon in France, US Salernitana in Italy and most recently Linzer ASK in Austria. In August, Boateng terminated his contract in Linz, which originally ran until 2026, after just 14 competitive matches for the club.

