Renato Steffen and his wife Qendresa.

Huge crisis in Lugano: first the defeats against Sion and Celje, then rumors of a dispute between Renato Steffen and coach Croci-Torti. Now Steffen comments to blue Sport on the alleged fisticuffs - and reveals threats against his family.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lugano's 4-0 defeat in Sion in the Super League was followed by a 5-0 drubbing against Celje in the Conference League qualifiers.

The Ticino side are in crisis mode, partly due to rumors of a dispute between star player Renato Steffen and coach Croci-Torti.

Steffen has now spoken to blue Sport and denied the rumors that there had been fisticuffs. He says: "Yes, it got loud, but no more and no less. It's happened a hundred times before."

The worst thing about it is that Steffen's wife Qendresa is being vilely insulted and threatened because of the rumors on social media. So much so that their son Lian (7) is no longer allowed to attend junior training for the time being for safety reasons. The Steffen family is considering taking legal action. Show more

Blick" and "Corriere del Ticino" reported on Wednesday shortly before the kick-off of Lugano's qualifying duel against Celje about a bang in Ticino. According to the report, Lugano star Renato Steffen (33) had a row with coach Mattia Croci-Torti in training the day before.

The player had even tried to attack his coach and it was only thanks to the intervention of teammates and staff members that the two quarrellers had let go of each other. Steffen was then suspended for the Celje game in Thun.

The winger then only sat in the stands during the 5:0 defeat against the Slovenians. Croci-Torti denied the media reports before kick-off, saying to the camera: "There's no problem. Like others, he's not at one hundred percent. He'll be available again on Sunday against Basel."

Steffen: "I don't know where this story is coming from!"

The dissatisfaction among the ambitious Luganesi is huge after the disastrous start to the season with just one point from five games and a goal difference of 1:12. On Thursday, Steffen broke his silence.

He found out about the two articles on his way to Thun when his wife sent them to him, Steffen told blue Sport. "At first I thought she was pulling my leg, but I was caught completely on the wrong foot."

Like Croci-Torti, Steffen also denies it. He says: "I don't know where this story is coming from! There was no violence. We discussed tactical matters and training discipline. Yes, it got loud, but no more and no less. It's happened a hundred times before."

Shortly after training, they discussed the matter and sorted it out, said Steffen. There were similar headlines back in April. Steffen's dispute with teammate Antonios Papadopoulos (25) in training became public. "Facts were distorted back then too," says the former Bundesliga player, "I don't know where it came from."

Wife Qendresa badly insulted and threatened

The damage has been done. The 41-time international has been labeled a hothead and aggressive troublemaker by the public. On social media, a few Lugano supporters are calling for Steffen to pack his bags and leave.

Steffen's family is suffering the most. His wife Qendresa is insulted and even threatened on social media. One person wrote on Instagram: "... your whole family will disappear from Lugano and you will never be seen in the stadium again, miserable, fake bitch. Otherwise a group of boys will be waiting for you at your son's training and it will be the last time your legs work. Fuck off!!!"

Lian (7), who scores goals for FC Lugano's youngsters, is no longer allowed to train for the time being. "We want to protect him. The price for all this is now being paid by a seven-year-old who loves nothing more than playing football," says Qendresa to blue Sport.

Although she herself has long since gotten used to the fact that the public has a completely wrong image of her husband, Qendresa continues, "but it's all gone way too far now."

The Steffen family is considering taking legal action.

