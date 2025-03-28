Marquinhos is embraced by his wife Carol Cabrino after a game. Image: Imago

Brazilian influencer and entrepreneur Carol Cabrino, wife of PSG captain Marquinhos, shares a video on Instagram in which she tearfully reveals that she has lost her unborn child.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carol Cabrino and PSG star Marquinhos have been married since 2016 and have three children together.

A fourth child should have made their family happiness perfect in a few months' time. Cabrino now tearfully reveals that she has lost her unborn baby: "My baby has become an angel." Show more

It is a deeply emotional post with which Cabrino addresses her community. "I'm going to talk about something that's not very nice. But I have accepted what happened to me and I want to share it with you because I know that many of you have been through something similar." The 32-year-old then tearfully explains that she lost her unborn baby in the ninth week of her pregnancy.

As Cabrino reports, everything went quite normally until the crucial doctor's appointment. She had been looking forward to the ultrasound, to the familiar sound of the heartbeat - but instead came the devastating diagnosis. No heartbeat, no signs of life. "My baby has become an angel," Cabrino herself finds words of comfort.

The fact that her husband was away with the Brazilian national team at the time made it even more difficult. Together with PSG star Maquinhos, to whom she has been married since 2016, she already has three children, Maria Eduarda (7), Enrico (5) and Marina (2). She now wants to look after them too.