Wil coach Marco Hämmerli can celebrate his first win at home against Xamax since the beginning of August Keystone

After gaining just one point from the last eight rounds, FC Wil is back on track. The team from eastern Switzerland won their home game against Xamax 2:1.

Man of the match was Edis Bytyqi, who came on as a substitute at the break. He put Wil ahead in the 65th minute with his first goal of the season. Twelve minutes later, he set up the 2:0 through Tim Staubli. Shkelqim Demhasaj, the Challenge League's top scorer, tied the scores with his eleventh goal of the season. But that was as good as it got for Neuchâtel.

With their first win since August 8, Wil extended their lead over bottom-placed Bellinzona to four points.

Telegram and table

Wil - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2:1 (0:0). - SR Berchier. - Goals: 65th Bytyqi 1:0. 77th Staubli 2:0. 87th Demhasaj 2:1.

Ranking: 1. Aarau 12/33 (26:10). 2. Vaduz 12/27 (28:12). 3. Yverdon 12/23 (25:14). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 12/20 (21:16). 5. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 12/19 (21:17). 6. Stade Nyonnais 12/13 (18:21). 7. Etoile Carouge 12/11 (12:17). 8. Rapperswil-Jona 12/10 (12:19). 9. Wil 12/8 (9:23). 10. Bellinzona 12/4 (5:28).