FC Wil celebrate their first win of the season in the Challenge League. After gaining just one point in their first four games, the team from eastern Switzerland beat Neuchâtel Xamax 4-0 at home.

Jan Arnet

Striker Simone Rapp scored a brace within six minutes to make it 3:0 (60'). Tim Staubli was responsible for the 1-0 in the 15th minute and Kastrijot Ndau (69) made it 4-0 from the penalty spot. 9-1 shots on goal underlined the superiority of the hosts, who have left the bottom of the table. For Xamax, now in fifth place, it was their second defeat in the current championship.

