Barcelona put up a surprisingly tough fight in Bruges and ultimately salvaged a 3-3 draw. The Belgian winner in stoppage time was disallowed by the VAR. Chelsea and Villarreal also dropped points.

Barcelona equalized three times in Bruges to avoid defeat. Ferran Torres made it 1:1 (8'), Lamine Yamal made it 2:2 (61') and was at the origin of the 3:3 (77'), which was scored by an own goal. Portuguese Carlos Forbs was the key figure for the Belgians. The 21-year-old striker, who trained at Manchester City and Ajax Amsterdam, scored two goals and had an assist.

Manchester City had no trouble against Dortmund (4:1) in a duel between two teams still unbeaten in this European Cup season. Double goalscorer Phil Foden and Erling Haaland ensured a clear and deserved 3:0 lead until the 57th minute. The Norwegian, who made it 2-0 in the 29th minute, now has 54 Champions League goals in 52 games. Gregor Kobel in the German goal was powerless against Haaland, who finished from a free position in the penalty area.

Three teams are ahead of Manchester City in the table: Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter Milan. The trio are still without a point. Milan celebrated their fourth win with a 2:1 home victory against Kairat Almaty. Brazilian Carlos Augusto scored the winner with a long-range shot in the 67th minute. Yann Sommer was powerless to prevent the goal, while his Inter team-mate Manuel Akanji only came into the game in the closing stages.

Pafos' first win

The surprise win of the round came from FC Pafos, who continued their steep rise. The Cypriot club, which was founded in 2014, won the championship for the first time this year, reached the Champions League and has now recorded its first victory there. The team led by Brazilian defender David Luiz surprised Villarreal, currently third in the Spanish championship, at home. Dutchman Derrick Luckassen scored the winning goal shortly after the restart with a header from a corner.

