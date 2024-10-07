Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Von

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

The national team captain suffered a setback with Leverkusen. Leverkusen squandered a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Kiel. Xhaka failed to rouse his team-mates after the promoted side equalized. In the 25th minute, Xhaka played the pass to Victor Boniface to make it 3-0, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Granit Xhaka and Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Kiel. IMAGO/Chai v.d. Laage

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel made all the saves he could in the 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin. At 0-1, the national team keeper guessed the corner of the penalty kick, but Union's Vogt's finish was too precise and important. At 0:2 shortly before the break, his team-mates blocked his view and Vertessen's powerful finish from the edge of the penalty area was too strong.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

The player from Lucerne missed Borussia Mönchengladbach's 2-1 defeat against Augsburg through injury.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The international defender was in the starting line-up for the away defeat, but had to come off at half-time with the score at 0-1. Elvedi played solidly. No more, no less.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas was missing from Augsburg's 2-1 win over Gladbach due to an ankle ligament injury.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

2 wins, 2 draws, 2 defeats: That's the Bundesliga record of Widmer's Mainz after the 3-0 win against St. Pauli. Widmer played no part in Bo Henriksen's plans last Saturday. He was on the bench for the entire match.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Came on for Enzo Millot in the 73rd minute and immediately made his own mark. Rieder played behind the strikers and created momentum. However, the 1:1 draw against Hoffenheim did not produce any tangible results.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

VfB were still missing through injury.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

For the first time this season, Zesiger had to sit on the substitutes' bench. He remained there for the 3-1 win against Bochum.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

The central defender watched from the bench in the 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Was not in the squad for the 1-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Like teammate Ogbus, Manzambi was not part of the team for the away win in Bremen.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Loosli was missing from Peter Zeidler's squad for the 3-1 defeat against Wolfsburg. Bochum are still waiting for their first win. After six games, VfL are bottom of the table with one point.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Akanji was sent off after 62 minutes in the Citizens' 3-2 win over Fulham. At 0:1, goalscorer Pereira got away from the Nati defender behind his back. Otherwise a solid performance.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Played through in the draw against Everton. Schär showed his class in the forward movement time and again. Had opponent Dominic Calvert-Lewin under control. Received a yellow card for a foul shortly before the end.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Had to make two saves against Torino. Had no chance when conceding the first goal, Sommer came close to scoring the Torino penalty and was accordingly annoyed. Made a strong save in the opening quarter of an hour after Samuele Ricci's powerful shot from distance. Hat-trick scorer Marcus Thuram secured a 3-2 win for Inter.

AC Milan Noah Okafor

Came off the bench in the 73rd minute and failed to make an impact in the 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina. Meanwhile, the goalkeepers were the heroes of the game. Three penalties were whistled, all of which were saved. Fiorentina keeper De Gea saved two of them, Milan goalie Maignan one.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Replaced at half-time. Inconspicuous game from the midfielder in the 0-0 draw against Parma.

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Winger Ndoye caused more of a stir. In the 36th minute, he powered his way down the left flank with speed and technique, forcing the opposing keeper to make the necessary save. The powerful shot into the bottom left corner would have been just right. After the change of ends, he was badly pulled off his feet. Woyo Coulibaly hit the national team player on the ankle with an outstretched leg and was punished with a red card. Ndoye played on anyway before being substituted in the final quarter of an hour.

Bologna Remo Freuler

A strong game from the midfield engine. He repeatedly fed the offense with balls, but despite being outnumbered, Bologna could not manage more than a draw. Sugar cross in the 80th minute to teammate Castro. The subsequent header was easy pickings for the Parma keeper.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

On the bench for the 2-1 defeat against Lazio Roma.

Parma Simon Sohm

Played through in the 0-0 draw against Bologna. Outnumbered from the 52nd minute onwards, without any noteworthy action.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Origin of a controversial situation in the 4th minute. The ball bounced against him in the penalty area. The referee did not blow his whistle, but there were protests from the stands. He was substituted in the 86th minute. Rodriguez was criticized by the Spanish media. He was the team's worst defender in the 1-0 defeat against Sevilla and was still out of form.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Missed the derby against Betis due to a muscle injury.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Played from the start in the 2-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Replaced at half-time. The only noteworthy action was his yellow card in the 20th minute.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

No chance with the only goal conceded. Renns player Blas smashed the ball beautifully into the far corner from around 30 meters. Challenged just before the break. He deflected a long-range shot decisively over the crossbar. In the 49th minute, he was lucky to hit the post. Was cautioned for time-wasting. The Monegasques remained top of the table thanks to the 2-1 win.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria once again led the team onto the pitch as captain. Played throughout, but remained inconspicuous. Was yellow-carded for a foul before the break.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Sat on the bench for the entire match.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

He was badly pulled off his feet in the 23rd minute of the 1-1 draw against bottom club Angers. His opponent hit him on the left knee with an outstretched leg - sent off. Played a strong game on the left side of defense. With the assist for the supposed 2:1, which was disallowed due to a handball. Replaced in the 82nd minute.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

Played in the 2-1 defeat against Lille. Great pass in the 62nd minute to teammate King, who fails to beat the keeper when the score is 1-1.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

The central defender was missing from the squad for the 4-2 defeat against Stade Reims. He will also miss out for the national team.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Substituted in the 68th minute. No action worth mentioning.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Not in the squad for the 2-0 win against Le Havre.

Le Havre Ruben Londja

On the other side, Londja is also missing from the squad. The 18-year-old Swiss is still waiting for his first professional appearance.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

The match against Nacional has been postponed to an unspecified date.

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

Played through in the 2-1 win against Twente.

Fortuna Sittard Ryan Fosso

Set in midfield. After five games without a win, Fortuna Sittard recorded a 1-0 victory against Alkmaar. Fosso played through.

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Replaced in the 71st minute of the 1-0 win against Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Duah is still at the top of the table with Ludogorets.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Played in the 1:1 draw against USG. Served teammate Brandon Mechele in the 82nd minute to secure a point for Bruges.

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Replaced in the 84th minute of the 3-0 defeat against Anderlecht.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

Replaced in the 69th minute of the 1-1 draw against St. Truidense.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu and Co suffered their first defeat of the season in their 11th league game. The full-back was in the starting line-up for the 2-0 defeat against Brondby, but had to be substituted after 21 minutes with an injury.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

Watched from the bench as AEK lost 1-0 to Panetolikos. Zuber missed out for the fourth time in seven league games.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

Wüthrich is out injured for a long time. Sturm Graz sweep Salzburg off the pitch with 5:0.

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

The 21-year-old was not included in the squad for the 5-0 defeat against Sturm Graz.

BW Linz Silvan Wallner

Played in the three-man defense in the 1-1 draw against Tirol. Received a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Relegated Lorient celebrated their second win in a row against Caen. Mvogo stood between the posts in the 2-1 win.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

HSV crushed leaders Fortuna Düsseldorf 3-0, with Muheim playing through to take his club up to fifth place.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Was not in the squad for the 3-0 win against Düsseldorf.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Played through in the 0:1 draw against Elvennsberg.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

Substituted at 3:3 against relegated Darmstadt. 13 minutes too little playing time for the FCB loanee to change the result.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

The 21-year-old former Lucerne player (11 games in the 1st team) was not in the squad.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Schalke drew 2-2 against Hertha, with Gantenbein missing out through injury.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Pressed the bench in the 0:2 against Cologne.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

In the starting line-up. Couldn't do anything against Derby County for 90 minutes. Queens Park Rangers are in the relegation places after the 2-0 defeat.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

Made a mini appearance in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland. Was substituted shortly before the final whistle.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht was still missing from his team through injury.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Not in the squad for the 4-0 defeat against Norwich City.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

According to the football portal "transfermarkt", he is still on "special leave". It was not initially possible to find out exactly what was behind this.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

On the bench for the 3:4 against Charlotte.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Kept a clean sheet against Houston. 3-0 win for Bürki and Co.

Seattle Stefan Frei

In the 1-0 win against Colorado, Frei kept everything out.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

Made a partial appearance in the 1-1 draw against Radnicki Nis.

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

On the bench for the 4-3 defeat against Khor Fakkan.

Al-Qadsiah (Saudi Pro League) Cameron Puertas

Lost 2-1 with his club and was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

After three defeats in a row, Boca Juniors returned to winning ways. The Argentinian top-flight club are struggling this season, working their way up to tenth place without the injured Blondel thanks to a 3-0 win over Argentinos Juniors.