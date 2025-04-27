FC Basel and Lausanne-Sport will determine the second cup finalist on Sunday afternoon. The two teams will meet at St. Jakob-Park from 3.30 pm. The hosts go into the match as favorites after a run of five wins in the championship.
95.
No risk
Neither team is taking any risks now. We know that from cup games. Neither FCB nor Lausanne are dangerous in front of goal at the moment. In the current phase, the game is taking place between the sixteen.
91.
Extra time begins
Sodeli, the game is back on. Here's to another 30 minutes of football...
90.
The game goes into extra time
FC Basel try to decide the game in normal time. But FCB did not succeed. Lausanne save themselves in extra time.
90.
5 minutes of added time
Not much more from Lausanne - it's basically just FCB playing. Will the game still be decided in normal time?
82.
Basel press for the decision
What a sweet pass from Xherdan Shaqiri! He launches Kevin Carlos deep. The FCB striker sprints alone - with the ball in his feet, of course - towards the opposition box. Carlos tries to push the ball past keeper Letica on the right. This attempt is unsuccessful. Letica saves with his left foot.
74.
Toooooooor Basel!
Letica first makes the save, then FC Basel have a corner kick. Once again Xherdan Shaqiri is the scorer. The number 10 strikes the ball into the center. Lausanne player Aliou Baldé deflects the ball decisively into his own goal with his head.
74.
Letica makes a hammer save from Shaqiri's free kick
FCB take a free kick on the half-left in front of the penalty area. A rewarding position for Xherdan Shaqiri. The Basel captain strikes the ball cleanly and forces Letica to make a hammer save. The ball would have been spot on.
72.
FCB have 18 minutes left
FC Basel seem dazed after Lausanne's surprising opening goal. The visitors now have more of the ball again, FCB have yet to show any reaction.
65.
Tooooooor Lausanne!
The visitors score out of nowhere. Aliou Baldé, who has just come on as a substitute, beautifully handles a wide ball from keeper Letica on the edge of the penalty area and stabs FCB in the heart. The ball flies past keeper Hitz and into the goal.
55.
Strong FCB
The 2nd half clearly belongs to FC Basel so far. The Beebbi come out of the dressing room full of energy and put their stamp on the game. FCB press for the opening goal.
48.
Lausanne almost equalize
Suddenly, Diabaté is alone in front of the Basel goal and takes a shot from a slightly acute angle just a few meters outside the box. The ball lands in the far post.
46.
Toooooooor Basel!
It takes 15 seconds and FCB immediately win a corner. Shaqiri crosses, Ajeti extends and Traoré tucks the ball into the goal. A perfect start to the half for FCB.
46.
On we go
Period number two gets underway.
45.
Break
FC Basel are 1-0 down at half-time. Lausanne got off to a strong start and took a deserved lead in the 27th minute. FCB then got into the game better and had the majority of possession. Not much more came from Lausanne after the opening goal. Basel then sniffed at an equalizer, but Lausanne keeper Letica did his job brilliantly.
42.
FCB press for the equalizer
FCB are now definitely on the offensive. Ajeti passes to Metinho on the half-left in the penalty area. The tall midfielder gets his shot away from a promising position. However, the ball is too central. Letica saves. Next good action from Basel.
40.
FCB work their magic
Traoré dances past his opponent with a Zidane roll and Otele gets to the ball in the same move. The attacking player makes one or two body movements and flicks the ball just wide of the top corner. Good action from FCB.
36.
Non-penalty correct decision
It is now clear: Mouanga was standing in front of the penalty area when Shaqiri finished. So it is absolutely right that the penalty whistle was not blown.
33.
FCB claim penalty
Shaqiri takes a shot on the edge of the penalty area. The ball smacks into the hand of goalscorer Mouanga. FCB claim a penalty. The scene is reminiscent of the one from the 2024 European Championship with Marc Cucurella - the whistle was not blown then and still isn't today. However, it is not clear from the TV footage whether Mouanga was in the penalty area or not.
31.
Lausanne the better team
The lead for Lausanne is absolutely justified. The Vaud side are the better team and are clearly more active in attack than FCB. Basel have only managed a few pinpricks so far.
27.
Tooooooooorrrrrr Lausanne!
Corner number four from the Swiss side finds the net. Custodio hits the ball to the middle, then 1.91-meter man Mouanga comes rushing in and scores with his head. Hitz is still there, but is unable to make a decisive save.
22.
Lausanne's pressure eases
Metinho serves Otele with a wonderful long ball into the penalty area. Before the FCB player can get the ball under control, Letica fists it away. FCB now have a little more breathing space and are increasingly getting involved in attack.
16.
FCB with first chance
Otele dances and plays Metinho into the penalty area with a great ball into the deep. The subsequent low cross brings the crowd to their feet, but Karlo Letica throws himself in and saves.
14.
FCB in front again
FCB now have their first corner kick. Xherdan Shaqiri takes on this task. However, the ball does not find an FCB player. Basel remain harmless in attack.
10.
Lausanne put the pedal to the metal
Lausanne start the game with more pressure. Ludovic Magnin's team keep FCB busy with defensive work. Basel do their job quite well at the back. The score is still 0-0 and the first chance to score is yet to come.
6.
Lausanne pile on the pressure
Lausanne-Sport are not hiding. The visitors are not yet dangerous in front of goal, but they are making repeated forays into the danger zone. The first corner of the game is taken by the Vaud side. The corner has no impact on the score.
3.
First Basel advance
The atmosphere in the Joggeli is fantastic. The sun is shining and the fans are frenetically cheering their team on. The first offensive action belongs to Basel. The ball comes to Traoré via Schmid, Shaqiri and Metinho. The Ivorian storms forward on the right and crosses to the middle. But Lausanne keeper Letica fishes the ball down.
1.
The ball rolls
Fedayi San uses his whistle for the first time. In other words: The match is underway.
0.
Soon it will start
The players are in the players' tunnel and will soon take to the pitch. Everything is ready at the Joggeli for a fierce Cup clash.
Preview
Who can challenge Biel?
Basel and Lausanne-Sport will determine the second cup finalist. FCB are chasing their seventh double in the club's history, while the Vaud club are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2010. On paper, Biel are an easy task in the final.
Preview
Basel's rocky road
Basel were already lucky in the 1/16 final against Stade Nyonnais. Shaqiri with a converted penalty in the 123rd minute and Marwin Hitz with a saved penalty just one minute later saved FCB from going to a penalty shoot-out. Anton Kade saved his team in the round of 16 when he equalized against Sion in the 86th minute. And in the quarter-final against Etoile Carouge from the Challenge League, it took three goals from the 84th minute onwards to turn the game around to 3:1.
Lausanne-Sport performed much more confidently in this year's Cup campaign - with one exception. After victories over Champel (7:0), Aemme (4:0) and Winterthur (3:0), the Vaud side only prevailed against Bellinzona in the quarter-finals on penalties.
-
Preview
Lausanne's bitter Cup defeats against FCB
Basel have lifted the Sandoz trophy 13 times to date, most recently in 2019. Lausanne's last of a total of nine Cup titles dates back much longer, to 1999, when a certain Fabio Celestini was in the team. Since then, the French-speaking Swiss have only made it to the final once. In 2010, the then Challenge League side lost 6-0 to FCB. This was Lausanne's third defeat in the final against Basel.
-
Preview
Biel knocks YB out and sensationally reaches the final
Young Boys fail in the Swiss Cup against FC Biel from the Promotion League. Malko Sartoretti's penalty goal in extra time gives the Seelanders a chance to celebrate as they become the first club at this level to reach the cup final.