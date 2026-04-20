Johan Manzambi (right) could take the next step in his career this summer. Keystone

Half of Europe is chasing Johan Manzambi. The 20-year-old Nati jewel is even said to have aroused the interest of Real Madrid.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Johan Manzambi could leave SC Freiburg this summer despite having a contract until 2030.

Several top clubs from the Premier League are said to be interested in the Swiss international - and now there is even speculation about a move to Real Madrid.

If Manzambi does indeed move, he could potentially break the Swiss transfer record. Show more

Napoli were after Johan Manzambi in January, then there were rumours of a possible move to the Premier League and now there is a report from Italy that the Swiss international is on Real Madrid's radar. Italian journalist Massimo Pavan writes on the portal "Tutto Juve" about the interest of the Whites in the 20-year-old midfielder.

"Manzambi's performances have attracted the attention of Real Madrid (...). The Spanish club has put his name on the list of players to be monitored in the upcoming transfer window", writes Pavan. Real want to invest in young players who are already competitive but still have plenty of room for growth. "Manzambi fits this profile perfectly."

Will Manzambi break the Swiss transfer record?

Real Madrid are by no means the only top club keeping an eye on the SC Freiburg shooting star. Interest from Manchester United was reported in England back in March. Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be keeping an eye on Manzambi. His contract at Freiburg runs until 2030. "Transfermarkt" estimates Manzambi's market value at 35 million euros, while other portals and newspapers put the price tag at 50 million.

It is impossible to imagine the Freiburg starting eleven without Manzambi. Keystone

The Geneva native is one of the big high-flyers this season and, with 6 goals and 7 assists in 40 competitive matches, has played a decisive role in Freiburg's success as a central midfielder. SCF are in the semi-finals of both the Europa League and the DFB Cup and are ranked 7th in the Bundesliga.

Should a transfer actually take place this summer, Manzambi could become the most expensive Swiss player of all time. The record is still held by Granit Xhaka with his €45 million move from Gladbach to Arsenal in 2016.