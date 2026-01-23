Forest fires in Canada and Minnesota have caused massive clouds of smoke that are drifting over large parts of the northeastern United States. In addition to cities such as Chicago and Detroit, New York and East Rutherford—where the World Cup final is scheduled to take place—are also affected.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the situation on Thursday as “very serious” and “very unhealthy” in terms of public health. She once again urged people to wear masks outdoors.

In neighboring East Rutherford, the World Cup final between European champion Spain and defending champion Argentina will take place on Sunday (9:00 p.m. Swiss time). It is still unclear whether the current situation will have an impact on the game.

Smoke envelops the skyscrapers in New York. Environmental Protection Agency

MLS Game Canceled Due to "Hazardous Air Quality"

Due to poor air quality, Robert Lewandowski's debut for the Chicago Fire in the North American MLS against the Vancouver Whitecaps and Thomas Müller has already been canceled.

The game scheduled for today, Thursday (local time), in Chicago has been postponed to October 6, the teams announced. The decision was made in consultation with experts with the health and safety of fans, players, and everyone involved in the game in mind, they added.

For former Bundesliga striker Lewandowski, it would have been his first game for his new club following his transfer from FC Barcelona. Nevertheless, his former Bayern teammates Müller and Lewandowski met up in the city. “Not the meeting we’d hoped for, but still enjoyable. Always a pleasure—see you again in October!!!” Müller wrote on X alongside a photo of the two of them together.

In the Chicago area, air quality was rated from “very unhealthy” to “hazardous.” The latest forecasts indicate that air quality in the New York area, where the World Cup final will be held, will improve starting Saturday.