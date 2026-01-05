  1. Residential Customers
Only eight games Wilfried Nancy already sacked by Celtic

SDA

5.1.2026 - 18:11

Wilfried Nancy, who was hired on December 4, 2025, is no longer coach of Celtic Glasgow.

Keystone-SDA

05.01.2026, 18:11

05.01.2026, 18:20

The 48-year-old Frenchman was only on the touchline for eight games, losing six of them. Most recently, Celtic conceded a 3-1 defeat against city rivals Rangers. The League Cup final against St. Mirren was also lost 3-1. In the championship, Celtic are six points behind Heart of Midlothian in 2nd place.

Nancy succeeded Martin O'Neill, who replaced the sacked Brendan Rodgers on an interim basis at the end of October. His contract would have run until 2028. He previously coached Columbus Crew in the MLS.

