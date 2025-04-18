After Real Madrid's Champions League exit, the pressure on coach Carlo Ancelotti is growing. According to Sky Sports News, the Italian's dismissal has already been announced.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carlo Ancelotti is coming under increasing pressure at Real Madrid. The Whites have been eliminated from the Champions League and are four points behind leaders Barcelona in LaLiga.

According to Sky Sport News, it is already clear that Ancelotti will soon be leaving Real: After the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

Ancelotti, whose contract runs until 2026, says himself: "Whether my contract ends or not is not important to me. It could be tomorrow, in ten days, in a month or in a year." Show more

According to English TV channel Sky Sport News, Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Real Madrid after the Copa del Rey final on April 26 - regardless of whether the Whites win or lose the match against FC Barcelona.

After the well-deserved exit in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Ancelotti inevitably had to answer questions about his future. He clearly denied any thoughts of retiring. Nevertheless, he does not know what his future looks like "and I don't want to", said the Italian after the 2-1 defeat in the second leg against Arsenal FC on Wednesday evening.

Ancelotti has been back at the Whites since 2021 and has won the Champions League twice and the Spanish championship with Real since then alone. "Maybe the club will decide to change coach, maybe this year - or next year when my contract expires, it doesn't matter," said the 65-year-old.

Ancelotti's contract runs until the summer of 2026. "Whenever I leave Real, I can only thank the club - whether my contract ends or not is not important to me," said the coach, adding: "It could be tomorrow, in ten days, in a month or in a year."

Xabi Alonso does not want to talk about the future

Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is already being touted as a possible successor. "This is not a good time to talk about the future. I don't want to talk about rumors and speculation. We are still in the season and have ambitions," explained the German champions' coach on Friday. Real's elimination from the top flight means "nothing for us", said Alonso, who was also unable to elicit any commitment to fulfilling his contract with Bayer, which runs until 2026.

Wild rumors about Jürgen Klopp possibly joining Real are also doing the rounds. According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Madrilenian club are flirting with Klopp as a possible successor to Ancelotti. Klopp's advisor Marc Kosicke told the TV channel Sky about the emerging speculation: "Jürgen is very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull."