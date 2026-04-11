Bayern celebrated a last-minute victory against SC Freiburg last weekend. Tom Weller/dpa

The 1970s were a glorious time for FC Bayern Munich. A record set by the team led by Gerd Müller, Franz Beckenbauer and Sepp Maier could be broken at the weekend after more than 50 years.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich have already scored 100 goals this season after 28 games and are just one goal away from breaking the 54-year-old record (101 goals).

Sporting director Christoph Freund firmly expects the record to be broken, especially as Bayern are scoring an average of 3.6 goals per game.

The away game against St. Pauli could be historic, even if coach Vincent Kompany warns of possible rotation and the strong opponent. Show more

Bayern were two goals down last season. Now they have already scored 100 goals after 28 games. This means that Vincent Kompany's team is just one goal away from breaking the record set by the Bayern team in the 1971/72 season. Back then, the team led by star players Beckenbauer and Müller scored a sensational 101 goals in one season. A record that has now stood for 54 years.

For Bayern's sports director Christoph Freund, one thing is clear: "It will fall." Anything else would probably be a big surprise with six games to go. Especially as Bayern are scoring an average of 3.6 goals per game this season.

The game in Hamburg against St. Pauli (kick-off 6.30pm) could therefore be a historic evening. In addition, Bayern could give their coach, who celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday, a great present with the record.

Rotation ahead of second leg against Real?

For Kompany, the focus is fully on St. Pauli after the victory in the Champions League quarter-final first leg: "Our aim is to always put in the very best performance. And the very best is difficult because we've won 16 games in a row this season. That's the benchmark, and we want to match that in the final phase of the game. But improvement is always possible."

"We have a lot of respect for St. Pauli. If you look at the last few games, it was always incredibly difficult. They defend very compactly and well," explained the Belgian. Breaking the record against Hamburg is therefore likely to be anything but a walk in the park for the German record champions. Especially as Kompany did not want to rule out rotating his starting eleven for the second leg against Real in the press conference.