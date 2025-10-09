Breel Embolo on the hunt for goals. IMAGO/justpictures.ch

Breel Embolo could set a near-centenary record against Sweden. The striker is currently experiencing his best phase in the national team.

Syl Battistuzzi

The dream start for the national team in the World Cup qualifiers has a lot to do with Breel Embolo. The striker scored a brace in the 4-0 opening win against Kosovo and also scored against Slovenia. With his 21st international goal, the 28-year-old has drawn level with none other than Stéphane Chapuisat. He is now on the verge of entering the top 10 top scorers in national team history.

The Basel player could also set a record that is over 90 years old. If Embolo also scores in the important away game against Sweden on Friday, he would have a run of six games with at least one goal. The last time Leopold Kielholz achieved this was between December 1933 and October 1934.

Embolo chases Shaqiri record

An away win in Stockholm would bring Switzerland even closer to the World Cup. And if the Nati even go one better in Slovenia on Monday, they would theoretically already be guaranteed a ticket to the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

If he takes part in the World Cup, Embolo could also - if he stays healthy - set his sights on another SFA record. The 2026 World Cup would be the 79-time international's sixth appearance at the finals, which would put him on a par with Valon Behrami. It would also be number six for 33-year-old national team captain Granit Xhaka, with only the now retired Xherdan Shaqiri currently having more to his name with seven. While this may be Xhaka's last major tournament on the international stage, 28-year-old Embolo still has more time, at least on paper, to make history with the national team.