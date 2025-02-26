FCB head coach Fabio Celestini with his assistant coach Davide Callà (left). Picture: Keystone

On Tuesday it was announced that Stephan Lichtsteiner would not be available as assistant coach for the national team. Now FCB co-coach Davide Callà is considered the top favorite.

Luca Betschart

The search for a new assistant to national team coach Murat Yakin is in full swing. On Tuesday, however, it was announced that Stephan Lichtsteiner had turned down the job. "We have spoken to each other," says Lichtsteiner, who is currently coach at first division club Wettswil-Bonstetten. "I have decided that I am not available for this position at the moment."

The new top favorite is now Davide Callà, the current assistant coach of FC Basel. Callà was already a preferred candidate a year ago, but in the end the choice fell on Giorgio Contini, who has since moved to Young Boys.

Will Calla and FCB agree?

The only problem is that Callà is apparently not enthusiastic about the six-month contract and compensation of several hundred francs per day with the national team. According to information from "Blick", the offer for the 40-year-old has now been improved. A double mandate for the national team test matches in March is now envisaged. Callà is to remain in office at FCB until the end of the season and then move to the national team squad.

Should Callà decide to take on the new role, however, FC Basel will have the final say. The Bebbi have always ruled out a dual mandate for their assistant coach, and head coach Fabio Celestini was also less than enthusiastic about the poaching rumors in January. Are Pierluigi Tami and the Nati facing the next rejection?

