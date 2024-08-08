  1. Residential Customers
Conference League qualifiers in the ticker Will FC Zurich remain unbeaten on their way to the European Cup?

Linus Hämmerli

8.8.2024

FC Zurich will host Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in the 3rd round of Conference League qualifying. The first leg now in the ticker.

8.8.2024

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 1.

    Let's go

    Referee Barbu blows the whistle. The ball is rolling.

  • 0.

    South curve with choreo

    The FCZ fans welcome their team with a choreo. The south curve holds up pieces of paper or something similar. "FCZ" is written there.

  • 0.

    Everything is ready

    The Letzigrund is flooded with sunlight, the players enter the pitch. Everything is ready for 90 minutes of football. It's about to start.

  • How the FCZ starts

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the ticker for the match between FC Zurich and Vitoria Guimaraes. Kick-off is at 19:00.

    • Show more

