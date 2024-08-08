FC Zurich will host Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in the 3rd round of Conference League qualifying. The first leg now in the ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
1.
Let's go
Referee Barbu blows the whistle. The ball is rolling.
-
0.
South curve with choreo
The FCZ fans welcome their team with a choreo. The south curve holds up pieces of paper or something similar. "FCZ" is written there.
-
0.
Everything is ready
The Letzigrund is flooded with sunlight, the players enter the pitch. Everything is ready for 90 minutes of football. It's about to start.
-
How the FCZ starts
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the match between FC Zurich and Vitoria Guimaraes. Kick-off is at 19:00.