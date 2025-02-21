At a young age, Giorgio Contini played alongside future national team coach Joachim Löw. In the football talk Heimspiel, the YB coach explains why he owes a lot to the world champion coach.

In July 1989, the seasoned Bundesliga professional Joachim Löw moved to Switzerland. He joined FC Schaffhausen for three years before continuing his career at FC Winterthur from summer 1992. At the same time, Giorgio Contini, 14 years his junior, also joined FCW.

In the football talk Heimspiel, the current YB coach remembers their time together very well. "I was very young, 17 or 18 years old, when I played with Jogi in Winterthur. He was captain. He talked and communicated a lot. He wasn't the classic German who would put everyone down. He was very emphatic and sometimes talked to a boy off the pitch," says Contini.

Joint move to Frauenfeld

Löw also took on Contini and promoted the young striker to player-coach at FC Frauenfeld from the summer of 1994. "When I had to leave Winterthur, he took me with him to Frauenfeld. And he told me that I had to have fun," says Contini.

It worked and gave Contini's career new impetus: "It really was the case that I had fun and scored my goals. Then I came back to St.Gallen via Baden - and two years later I found my way to becoming a professional after all."

Contini also learned from their time together what makes a good coach. "For the first time, I had the feeling that it's important for a coach to like you and talk to you," says Contini, adding: "That was an important input - also for my future as a coach."