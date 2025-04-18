Is Granit Xhaka moving to Turkey? Imago

Granit Xhaka is a permanent fixture at Bayer Leverkusen and still has a contract until 2028, but rumors are now circulating that the 32-year-old Swiss could leave the club in the summer.

Jan Arnet

According to Sky reporters Florian Plettenberg and Dennis Bayer, Galatasaray Istanbul want to launch an attack on Granit Xhaka in order to lure the national team captain to Turkey in the summer. According to reports, there has already been an initial exchange between Xhaka, his father, Galatasaray and an intermediary.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also said to be interested in the 135-time Swiss international. However, Leverkusen have no intention of selling their playmaker. Xhaka's contract with Bayer runs until 2028.

