Granit Xhaka has made a sensational start to the season with Sunderland. Picture: Keystone

In the summer, Granit Xhaka was linked with AC Milan and Juventus Turin. In the end, the national team captain moved to Sunderland. Now rumors are once again swirling around Xhaka.

Patrick Lämmle

According to the Italian sports newspaper "Tuttosport ", Granit Xhaka is not averse to a move from Sunderland to Juventus Turin. And this already this winter, after just six months in the Premier League. In Turin, they were impressed by how quickly Xhaka rose to become the undisputed leader at Sunderland - including coach Luciano Spalletti. However, "Tuttosport" does not mention where the information that Xhaka would not be averse to a transfer comes from.

And so the question arises as to whether the report is more than just a flash in the pan. Xhaka feels completely at home at Sunderland and is in a sensational 4th place with his team, a relegation candidate. The English media paint a completely different picture, saying that there is no question of any desire to move.

What is clear, however, is that Xhaka will once again take part in a World Cup next summer. Switzerland qualified for the World Cup for the sixth time in a row on Tuesday evening.

