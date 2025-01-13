The best Swiss footballers of 2024 will be crowned in six categories. Will last year's winner Granit Xhaka prevail again? Stream the Swiss Football Night from the Casino in Bern.
Liveticker
Liveticker closed
UBS Youngster Female 2024.
The three female footballers nominated are Naomi Luyet (Young Boys, Sydney Schertenleib (FC Barcelona) and Noemi Ivelj (GC).
And Luyet wins the second "Iconic" trophy at the Bern Casino.
Dieci Challenge League Player 2024
The three nominated players are Fabrizio Cavegn (FC Vaduz), Valon Fazliu (FC Aarau) and Marc Gutbub (FC Thun).
And the winner is ... Fazliu. The 28-year-old pulls the strings as playmaker at Aarau. Last season, he was also the second-highest scorer (14) in the Challenge League. This season, the FCA professional has already scored seven goals.
AXA Women's Super League Player 2024
The three nominees are Naomi Luyet (Young Boys), Maéva Clémaron (Servette FC Chênois) and Larina Baumann (St. Gallen).
In the end, Luyet wins the race. The 19-year-old striker is a whirlwind at YB. Tonight she could bag two trophies at once. She is also nominated for the Youngster Female.
Illustrious guests
Xhaka and Wälti defending champions
For the fourth time, the best Swiss footballers of the year will be honoured at an event jointly organized by the Swiss Football Association (SFA) and the Swiss Football League (SFL). The Swiss Football Night takes place at the Casino Bern.
Granit Xhaka was voted Swiss international player of the year for the third time last year. In the women's category, Lia Wälti won the award for the second time.
The 7 categories
The "Iconic" trophy is awarded to the best male and female footballers for their outstanding performances in the calendar year 2024 in the following seven categories
- UBS Male National Player
- UBS Female National Player
- Super League Player
- Youngster Male
- Youngster Female
- dieci Challenge League Player
- AXA Women's Super League Player
UBS Male National Player
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)
Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)
Dan Ndoye (FC Bologna)
UBS Female National Player
Ramona Bachmann (Houston Dash)
Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Luana Bühler (Tottenham Hotspur)
Super League Player
Dereck Kutesa (Servette)
Renato Steffen (FC Lugano)
Filip Ugrinic (Young Boys)
UBS Youngster Male
Daniel Dos Santos (FC Lugano)
Ardon Jashari (Club Brugge)
Franck Surdez (KAA Gent)
UBS Youngster Female
Naomi Luyet (Young Boys)
Sydney Schertenleib (FC Barcelona)
Noemi Ivelj (GC)
dieci Challenge League Player
Fabrizio Cavegn (FC Vaduz)
Valon Fazliu (FC Aarau)
Marc Gutbub (FC Thun)
AXA Women's Super League Player
Naomi Luyet (Young Boys)
Maéva Clémaron (Servette FC Chênois)
Larina Baumann (St. Gallen)
The fans had a say in all categories
As in previous years, the coaches, captains and sporting directors of the 22 Swiss Football League clubs selected the three nominees in the two categories "Super League Player 2024" and "dieci Challenge League Player 2024".
The three best players in the "AXA Women's Super League Player 2024" category were determined by votes from the AWSL clubs. The three nominated players in the four national team categories were determined by an expert jury of national team coaches.
The three players in each category who received the most votes from the panel of experts have now been nominated for the public vote. For the final result, the votes of the fans, the selected media representatives and the expert jury each counted for one third.