Will Pep Guardiola soon take over the Italian national team? KEYSTONE

Coach Gennaro Gattuso has resigned following Italy's latest World Cup debacle. There is now a real surprise among the possible successor candidates.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you The era of Gennaro Gattuso as coach of the Italian national team is coming to an end after less than a year.

Italy's national team is in a deep crisis, probably the biggest in its history. The last time the Azzurri won a World Cup was twelve years ago.

The search for a successor to Gattuso is in full swing. Big names such as Pep Guardiola are also said to be in the running. Show more

"It is with a heavy heart that I consider my time as national team coach to be over, as we have not achieved the goal we set ourselves." Gennaro Gattuso is quoted with these words in the Italian Football Association's press release. The 2006 world champion's era as coach of the Squadra Azzurra has thus come to an end after less than a year.

Italy's national team looks like a heap of rubble. The four-time world champions are in the midst of the biggest crisis in their football history. The last victory at a World Cup was twelve years ago. On June 14, 2014, the team still coached by Cesare Prandelli beat England 2:1 in Manaus (Brazil).

Football in Italy has changed since then. Logically, a new savior is now being sought to lead the 2021 European champions back to the top of the world. As reported by the Gazetta dello Sport, the association is said to be looking into signing Pep Guardiola.

Recently, there have been repeated rumors that the Spanish world coach could leave Manchester City in the summer despite having a contract until the end of June 2027. Signing Guardiola would certainly provide the necessary euphoria required for the upheaval in Italian football. Nevertheless, a move by the 55-year-old to the Italian coaching bench currently seems rather unlikely.

Will it be an old acquaintance after all

Other names are said to be at the top of the association's list anyway: Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini and Massimiliano Allegri. However, these three candidates are also currently still under contract with clubs and are likely to cost the association a considerable transfer fee if they are signed. Conte and Mancini have already worked as Italy's national team coaches. For Allegri, it would be a first as coach of the Squadra Azzurra.