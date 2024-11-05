Michael Wimmer was coach at Austria Vienna until mid-May. In the years before that, he had already worked in various coaching roles at Stuttgart, Augsburg and Nuremberg. Picture: Keystone

The GC bosses show no mercy and sack Marco Schällibaum after the 2-0 defeat against Luzern. This makes the blatant VAR error even more explosive. The successor may have already been spotted in Zurich a few days ago.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Schällibaum is sacked as GC coach.

Before the match against Luzern (0:2), GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz refrained from making a clear commitment to the coach, saying instead that they were dissatisfied with the overall situation at GC.

When asked about the fact that his former companion from their time together in Augsburg, coach Michael Wimmer, was spotted in a hotel bar in Zurich watching the match between GC and Lugano, Schwarz feigned ignorance.

It's a prankster who thinks that Wimmer will soon be introduced as the new GC coach ... Show more

The defeat against FC Luzern is one too many: Marco Schällibaum has to vacate his coaching post at GC. This is all the more bitter because in his last match as GC coach, a blatantly wrong decision decided the game prematurely.

Dirk Abel, who caused the penalty with his supposed handball, fumed in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "It's a corner kick and then the referee goes to the screen for a possible penalty ..." And then the 27-year-old defender launched into an all-round attack on the Swiss referees: "I'm used to the Dutch league. There's a big difference between the referees there and here." However, he doesn't want to go into any more detail and leave it at that. Everyone understands what he really wants to say. Abels, who has played over 200 competitive matches at professional level, continues: "For me, it's the biggest joke of my career."

Marco Schällibaum is also annoyed in an interview with blue Sport and finds it "absolutely unprofessional" that the referees can make such a mistake. When asked about his future, he adds: "I'm not the most important person. We score points for the club and for our fans, who unfortunately have to go home with 0 points again."

Coach Michael Wimmer was spotted in Zurich ...

Schällibaum can't buy anything from the following explanations and apologies. Obviously, the club's management will not accept this blatantly wrong decision as an excuse for the latest defeat.

But did they really still believe in the turnaround under Marco Schällibaum? GC sporting director Stephan Schwarz lacked a clear commitment to the coach, at least even before the game against Lucerne, instead uttering sentences such as: "We are dissatisfied with the overall situation."

However, it is quite possible that GC had already been working on a change of coach behind the scenes. Because three days before the Lucerne game, Michael Wimmer, who was once traded to GC, was spotted in Zurich. Wimmer watched the GC game against Lugano (1:1) in a hotel bar. Schwarz claimed not to have known that his former companion from their time together in Augsburg was in Zurich.

Was GC sporting director Schwarz fibbing in his interview with blue Sport?

That remains to be seen. However, Giuseppe Morello will take over the interim management of the 1st team together with the existing coaching staff until a suitable successor is presented. Should Wimmer be presented as GC coach in the next few days, this would at least not come as a surprise. But perhaps the 44-year-old coach, who is currently without a club, is simply a big GC fan ...

GC Zürich hat die Zusammenarbeit mit Cheftrainer Marco Schällibaum beendet. Angesichts der anhaltenden sportlichen Ergebnisse hat der Verein entschieden, dass eine Veränderung notwendig ist.



Mehr: https://t.co/5u0Mkcd1nP#gczürich #immerwiiter pic.twitter.com/HACvz4kYou — Grasshopper Club Zürich (@gc_zuerich) November 5, 2024

Super League