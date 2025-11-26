Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti got his team back on track. Keystone

The abandoned Super League match between Lugano and St. Gallen will be replayed on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. (live on blue Sport). The eastern Swiss can look forward to 2nd place in the table.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The match of the 12th round on November 2 could not be continued after 48 minutes due to persistent heavy rainfall. At this point, Lugano were leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kevin Behrens, but the match will be replayed in its entirety.

Provided St. Gallen win at least one point in southern Ticino, coach Enrico Maassen's team will overtake Young Boys and be the first to chase leaders Thun. The team from eastern Switzerland have been unbeaten against Lugano for five matches - three wins and two draws. They have also only lost one of their last seven away games against the Bianconeri. However, they will be without suspended captain Lukas Görtler.

As unsuccessful as Lugano have been against St. Gallen in the recent past, the team has been strong of late. They have picked up 18 out of a possible 21 points from their last seven games and have not conceded a goal in their last three matches. The club record from the 2017/18 season (under coach Pierluigi Tami) is four games in a row without conceding a goal.

While four coaches have already been sacked in the Super League this season, Lugano held on to Mattia Croci-Torti despite a disappointing start. After six rounds, the Ticino side were second-last in the table with four points. They also failed to qualify for the group stage of the Conference League after losing to third-tier Cham in the Cup. Patience seems to be paying off. With a win, Lugano catches up with YB on points.