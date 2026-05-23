Maja Jelcic should still have a great career ahead of her Inter loanee Maja Jelcic (right) is YB's top scorer. Image: Imago Jelcic still has a score to settle with Servette. They lost 1-0 in the cup final and also lost their two matches in the league. Image: Imago Last season, Jelcic played for Napoli on loan. Image: Imago Jelcic is under contract with Inter Milan, but played on loan at Napoli last season and at YB this season. Image: Imago Jelcic (left) has also played 22 international matches for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 21-year-old says that problems must first be resolved before she returns to the national team. Image: Imago Maja Jelcic should still have a great career ahead of her Inter loanee Maja Jelcic (right) is YB's top scorer. Image: Imago Jelcic still has a score to settle with Servette. They lost 1-0 in the cup final and also lost their two matches in the league. Image: Imago Last season, Jelcic played for Napoli on loan. Image: Imago Jelcic is under contract with Inter Milan, but played on loan at Napoli last season and at YB this season. Image: Imago Jelcic (left) has also played 22 international matches for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The 21-year-old says that problems must first be resolved before she returns to the national team. Image: Imago

Maja Jelcic joined YB on loan from Inter Milan last summer. The top scorer talks to blue Sport about the switch, her faith and the upcoming championship final, among other things.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you After spells at Inter and Napoli, Maja Jelcic joined YB on loan in the summer of 2025 and developed into the team's top scorer.

The 21-year-old Bosnian particularly praises the family atmosphere and closeness to the fans at YB. Coupled with her belief, this drives her to top performances.

Despite the poor record against Servette (last win in 2019), Jelcic believes YB can win the championship.

The first leg of the final will take place on Monday (July 25, 2 p.m.) in the Wankdorf. The second leg will be decided four days later. Show more

In the summer of 2023, Maja Jelcic will move from SFK 2000 Sarajevo to Inter Milan on a free transfer. There, however, the 22-time Bosnian international will have to settle for the wild card role for the time being. In the summer of 2024, she will therefore move on to Napoli on loan. There she is sometimes in the starting eleven, sometimes she comes off the bench. But she plays in almost every game.

The next loan follows in the summer of 2025, when Jelcic moves to YB. She needed a little time to get going with the Bernese club and failed to score in her first seven appearances. But then the knot bursts. She is now YB's top scorer. In 29 games across all competitions, she scored 12 goals and set up five more. With her three goals in the four play-off games so far, she has made a valuable contribution to the final. blue Sport met Maja Jelcic for an interview before the big highlight of the season in Bern.

Maja Jelcic, why did you switch to YB?

When a season comes to an end, you always look for better opportunities for yourself. When the opportunity arose to move to YB, I looked into it. They were champions of the Swiss league and I thought it was the best thing for my development and for my future. It turned out to be a good decision.

Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet have matured into international players at YB and now play for ManCity and Hoffenheim. YB can be a stepping stone. Did that also play a role in your decision?

To be honest, I didn't really realize that. But yes, I just thought it was a good opportunity for me to take the next step.

How is the level in Switzerland compared to that in Italy?

In Italy, football is tactical, but here we run more, that's the biggest difference. It's like two different ways of playing football. I've got used to it in the meantime.

Did anything surprise you in Switzerland?

Yes, I was surprised that so many people support our team. Here we are so close with the fans, the club is almost like a family. I love it! For me, it's very important that I feel comfortable in the team and also off the pitch, then I can perform at my best.

You needed a little time to get going, you only scored in your 8th competitive game for YB. But you're now YB's top scorer. What does that mean to you?

Yes, I needed time to settle in. At the beginning, it was really difficult to follow this rhythm and do what was asked of me. But I got used to it very well and just try to do what is asked of me. And that's why I've scored a lot of goals, which of course makes me happy.

When you run onto the pitch, you cross yourself. Are you religious or is that just a habit?

No, I really am a believer, faith plays a big role in my life. I believe that everything comes from God, so I really pray a lot. My family passed that on to me and it means a lot to me. Whether I'm going through good or bad times, I always pray. I think you always have to stay close to God.

Guillaume Hoarau was a legend in Bern, almost a kind of football god. Is that why you wear the number 99, like he did?

(Smiles) No, I didn't know that. The reason is that "my" number 9 was already taken at Inter. And then I simply chose 99. On top of that, Nemanja Bilbija, the best player in the history of the Bosnian league, wears 99. That's why I thought it was a good choice.

Speaking of Bosnia: you've already played 22 international matches (4 goals), but the last one was in October 2024. Why weren't you called up again?

I'm not playing for the national team at the moment. There were problems and I don't want to return until they've been resolved. I can't and don't want to say any more.

Let's change the subject. Would winning the championship with YB be the biggest highlight of your career so far?

I've experienced many wonderful things here. Before that, I didn't feel very comfortable in the world of professional football for two years because of other things. But I've experienced some of the best moments of my career so far here. For example, my first goal in the Europa League. That was a feeling that money can't buy. Winning the championship would of course be very nice. Playing here is something very special, because we really are a team.

Winning the championship will be very difficult. YB last won against Servette in August 2019. You also lost the two games in the league this year (0:3 and 0:1). The 1-0 defeat in the cup final at the end of March was particularly bitter. Why did it work this time?

We trained really hard and did a lot of good things to get here in the final. It wasn't easy because there are a lot of strong teams in this league. But now we're here and I think we'll win it this time. We were close in the cup final and lost because of an unfortunate mistake. I hope that luck will be on our side this time. I also believe that you have to earn luck - and we deserve it. But we have to show it on the pitch.

Will the final games actually be your last for YB or are you staying here?

I don't know yet, we'll see ...

The way she reacts to the last question rather suggests that it will be her last games for YB. But let's just let ourselves be surprised.

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