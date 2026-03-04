  1. Residential Customers
Participation still open Will Iran take part in the World Cup? Trump: "I really don't care"

dpa

4.3.2026 - 15:00

The USA and Iran met at the 2022 World Cup.
The USA and Iran met at the 2022 World Cup.
Keystone

Since the start of the armed conflict, there has been speculation as to whether Iran will actually play in the World Cup in the USA. Now the US President has spoken out.

DPA

04.03.2026, 15:00

04.03.2026, 15:23

US President Donald Trump has expressed his indifference to the possibility of the Iranian national team missing the World Cup this summer. He "really doesn't care" whether Iran, which has qualified for the final tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, takes part or not, said Trump (79) in an interview with the magazine "Politico": "I think Iran is a very badly beaten country. They are on their last legs."

Military expert classifies.

Military expert classifies"An extreme poker game" - what's really behind Trump's Iran war

Iran is due to play in a group with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt at the World Cup from June 11 to July 19 in the USA. However, Iranian football president Mehdi Taj left one start open at the weekend after the start of the armed conflict.

Iran not present at the planning meeting

"What is certain is that we cannot expect to look forward to the World Cup with hope after this attack," said Taj. The situation will certainly also be an issue in the sporting considerations and requires a decision. "The US regime has attacked our homeland and this is an incident that will not go unanswered," Taj went on to emphasize.

WORLD CUP 2026. Iran faces severe consequences if it withdraws from World Cup

WORLD CUP 2026Iran faces severe consequences if it withdraws from World Cup

According to Politico, Iran was the only country absent from a planning meeting of all World Cup teams in Atlanta this week. Iran boycotted the draw for the World Cup preliminary round groups in Washington in December, as the US government is said to have denied three officials, including the association president Taj, visas to enter the country.

