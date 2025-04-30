New speculation about Bayern's interest in Tah - Gallery In demand as a transfer candidate: Jonathan Tah. Image: dpa Will Jonathan Tah (2nd from left) and Dayot Upamecano (right) play together at FC Bayern in the new season? Image: dpa On the verge of a transfer? Eric Dier from FC Bayern. Image: dpa New speculation about Bayern's interest in Tah - Gallery In demand as a transfer candidate: Jonathan Tah. Image: dpa Will Jonathan Tah (2nd from left) and Dayot Upamecano (right) play together at FC Bayern in the new season? Image: dpa On the verge of a transfer? Eric Dier from FC Bayern. Image: dpa

Last summer, Jonathan Tah's transfer to FC Bayern did not materialize. Will the transfer succeed at the second attempt? There is speculation about a surprise candidate from Argentina.

DPA dpa

FC Bayern Munich's interest in German international Jonathan Tah of Bayer Leverkusen is said to have been rekindled. After speculation had long been rife that the 29-year-old would move to FC Barcelona, the central defender has once again become the focus of other clubs due to the failure to reach an agreement.

Plenty of interest in Tah

Tah's transfer from the double winners to the record champions was already a hot topic last season. In the meantime, there were reports of a perfect transfer, which ultimately did not materialize. According to reports, a transfer did not materialize due to the transfer fee.

Several media outlets are now speculating that FC Bayern could be the beneficiary if nothing comes of an agreement between Tah and FC Barcelona, who are coached by Hansi Flick.

In Munich, it looks as if defender Eric Dier is leaving FC Bayern for Monaco. In this case, FC Bayern could only too well use a new central defender, although in this case Tah would have a different role to that of Dier, who has been signed as a backup.

Clubs from the Premiere League and Champions League semi-finalists Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring Tah, whose contract at Leverkusen is due to expire. It would also be possible for Tah to go to Spain with his coach Xabi Alonso if he were to move to Real Madrid.

Surprise from Argentina?

According to reports from Argentina, a surprise transfer is in the offing at FC Bayern. The Munich club are in "very advanced negotiations" with Argentinian club CA Independiente over the signing of Felipe Loyola.

The 24-year-old is a versatile defensive player who can play in defensive midfield and at right-back. A transfer fee of around 20 million euros is being speculated.

FC Bayern currently has no need for action in defensive midfield. In addition to Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joao Palhinha are fighting for playing time. In addition, Tom Bischof has already been signed from TSG Hoffenheim for the center of midfield. Goretzka and Palhinha are considered to be candidates for sale.

More from the department