Is Jürgen Klopp laughing at the coaching rumors from Italy or will he make a spectacular comeback after all?

Jürgen Klopp was the successful coach at Liverpool for years. He no longer wanted to coach a team. But now a report from Italy has the rumor mill buzzing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian media are reporting that Jürgen Klopp has agreed to become coach of AS Roma over the phone - "La Stampa" reports a "yes" from the former Liverpool coach.

Klopp is currently Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull and had publicly emphasized after leaving Liverpool that he did not want to take on any more coaching duties for the time being.

However, Klopp's debut at Red Bull was a bumpy one. Bundesliga club RB Leipzig had a poor season and missed out on international business. Klopp's advisor denies the rumor. Show more

Wild rumor about Jürgen Klopp from Italy: According to the online edition of "La Stampa", one of the best-known and largest Italian daily newspapers, Klopp is about to make a spectacular return to the coaching bench and become the new head coach of AS Roma, a club rich in tradition.

Does AS Roma have Klopp's "yes" word?

"Roma, habemus mister" (Rome, we have a coach) was the headline of the text - alluding to the Latin saying "Habemus papam" (We have a pope). According to the text, Klopp (57), global head of football at Red Bull, gave his "yes" to US club owner and billionaire Dan Friedkin in a telephone call at 10.57 p.m. on Sunday evening. He would become the successor to club legend Claudio Ranieri (73). Even the Italian news agency Ansa picked up on the speculation with reference to "La Stampa".

However, a transfer of the former Liverpool and Dortmund coach to the Romans seems unlikely. After his departure from Liverpool FC last summer, Klopp took a break and declared that he no longer wanted to be a coach. Then came his surprising appointment as Global Head of Soccer at drinks and media company Red Bull at the start of the year, which was widely criticized by some German fans.

Advisor denies

Klopp's advisor Marc Kosicke denies the report from Italy. "Total nonsense. It's getting boring having to comment on such rumors all the time," Kosicker told Bild. Recently, there had already been speculation about a possible Klopp engagement at Real Madrid. There was also a clear denial from the advisor.

It is said that the coaching legend is very happy in his new role at Red Bull. The turnaround would be all the more spectacular now, especially as major hurdles would have to be overcome. According to Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff, Klopp does not have an exit clause. However, when he said this, he was explicitly talking about the job as coach of the German national team.

However, Klopp's debut at Red Bull was a bumpy one. Bundesliga club RB Leipzig had a poor season and missed out on international business for the first time since 2016.

