The FC Thun players want to cheer again after two defeats Keystone

FC Thun want to return to winning ways in the Super League. The league leaders host Luzern on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

blue Sport broadcasts all matches live Super League on blue Sport:

Click here for an overview of all matches Show more

Thun, who lead the standings with a three-point advantage over first-placed St. Gallen, will be aiming for their first win at home since the national team break. After the Swiss national team qualified for next year's World Cup, the Bernese Oberland team suffered two defeats, losing 1-0 at home to Lugano and 2-1 in Lausanne.

In Lucerne, the surprisingly promoted team will face a team that has struggled similarly in the championship in recent weeks. The Central Swiss side have picked up just one point from their last three games. Nevertheless, coach Mario Frick's team did not show any weakness in the Swiss Cup. On Wednesday, they beat first division side Zug 4:1 in the round of 16.

St. Gallen welcomes FCZ

St. Gallen had far more trouble in the Cup and had luck on their side in their 2:1 win on penalties at Challenge League side Rapperswil-Jona. In the championship, however, things have been going well for the eastern Swiss with two wins and a draw. FC Zurich, Saturday's opponents, have the same record from their previous three games. The city club seems to have recovered after five defeats in a row.

Will GC overtake Servette?

The third match on Saturday is a basement duel. Grasshoppers and Servette, the second and third-bottom teams in the league table, meet at the Letzigrund.

Matches on Sunday

On Sunday, bottom-placed Winterthur welcome Basel, a former employer of their coach Patrick Rahmen. The title holders are somewhat out of step in the championship. They have been without a win for four games. Young Boys have recently done much better in the Super League. Since Gerardo Seoane's return to the coaching bench, the Bernese have won twice and drawn twice. YB visit Sion on Sunday. Like Basel, the Valais side are without a win in four league games.

Lugano have also been slowed down recently. The Ticino side, who play at Lausanne-Sport on Sunday, lost the rescheduled match against St. Gallen and then also failed to draw at home against Sion.