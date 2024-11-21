Julian Nagelsmann can apparently imagine being national coach beyond 2026. dpa

Julian Nagelsmann is tied to the DFB as national coach until 2026. And then? Apparently talks are already underway about a commitment beyond that.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Julian Nagelsmann has a contract with the German national team until 2026, but the DFB apparently wants to extend his contract with the coach ahead of time.

As reported by "Bild", the association and coach are in talks. An extension until 2028 is on the table. Show more

The German Football Association apparently wants to work with national coach Julian Nagelsmann beyond the 2026 World Cup. As reported by Bild, both parties are already in talks about extending his contract by a further two years. Nagelsmann's current contract ends after the 2026 World Cup. The 37-year-old successor to Hansi Flick has been in charge of the national team since September last year.

According to the report, the DFB is keen to extend the contract with its head coach. Nagelsmann, who previously coached FC Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, is also said not to be averse. After the World Cup in two years' time, he could prepare the national team for the 2028 European Championship, which England will host together with Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

Nagelsmann's strong record in 2024

This year in particular, the DFB team impressed under Nagelsmann's direction. With ten wins, four draws and just one defeat (with 35:10 goals), their record was positive. The only blemish was the team's exit in the European Championship quarter-finals, losing 2-1 after extra time to eventual title winners Spain.

