Squad announcement in the stream Will national team coach Pia Sundhage rely on her European Championship stars?

Patrick Lämmle

14.10.2025

The first test matches after the home European Championships are coming up: On October 24, the Swiss women's national team will play Canada in Lucerne, followed by a test match in Scotland four days later. You can follow the squad announcement in the live stream here.

14.10.2025, 13:55

Mercenary check. Xhemaili excels with hat-trick ++ Beney scores again ++ Emotional victory for Lehmann

Mercenary checkXhemaili excels with hat-trick ++ Beney scores again ++ Emotional victory for Lehmann

  • Test matches against Canada and Scotland

    The first games after the home European Championship are coming up. On October 24, Switzerland will test against Canada in Lucerne (7.30 pm), four days later Pia Sundhage's team will face Scotland at KDM Group East End Park in Dunfermline. Pia Sundhage will announce her squad ten days before the match. Will players who did not take part in the European Championship make the team?

  • Question marks over Pia Sundhage's future

    The Swede's contract expires at the end of the year, Sundhage has recently shown interest in extending her contract beyond 2025, but has made this conditional on her two assistants being permanently employed. Read more here.

  • The home European Championship is history

    On July 18, Switzerland's European Championship fairytale comes to an end in the quarter-final against Spain. The players left the pitch with their heads held high and diligently posted pictures in the days that followed. They are now all back at their clubs and fighting for points.

