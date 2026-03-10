Will Jonas Omlin soon be wearing the FC Basel jersey again? Picture: KEYSTONE

FC Basel is looking for a successor to Marwin Hitz. As reported by "Blick", Jonas Omlin could return to Basel in the summer. The former Gladbach national team goalkeeper is currently on loan to Leverkusen.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel could make its next spectacular move in the summer.

Basel officials are said to have already held initial talks with Jonas Omlin.

The former national team goalkeeper played more games for Basel than any other team. Show more

Marwin Hitz will leave FC Basel in the summer after four seasons. The search for a successor is already in full swing. According to reports in "Blick", the club has already held initial talks with Jonas Omlin.

The former national team goalkeeper is currently on loan from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Bayer Leverkusen. However, having already had to settle for the role of number two in Gladbach, Omlin is currently only on the bench in Leverkusen.

A summer move to Basel should therefore come in handy for the four-time international. Especially as he should not only be the undisputed number one at FCB, but should also restore some credit to those responsible after a recent disappointing transfer phase. Omlin has played the most games of his career for FC Basel so far - 79 - and it is quite possible that he will play a few more from the summer onwards.

