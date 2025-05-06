Raphinha has scored 21 times in the current Champions League season. IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

FC Barcelona are in the hunt for the trophy. Meanwhile, winger Raphinha could surpass a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona will face Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday evening. The first leg ended 3-3.

With his assist for the final goal (his shot went off the crossbar and into the back of Yann Sommer's net), Raphinha scored his 21st goal of the season - a record.

Raphinha shares the record with Cristiano Ronaldo (set in the 2013/14 season). Raphinha could become the sole record holder against Inter. Show more

A 17-year-old is in the spotlight at FC Barcelona: Lamine Yamal is captivating the footballing world and captivating the fans with his wit. Ivan Rakitić also recently praised the attacking player on blue Sport: "It's unbelievable what he can already do and how important he already is for the team."

Yamal's counterpart on the other side of the Catalan winger - Raphinha - is also important for the team. The Brazilian, who is eleven years older, plays into the legs of his opponents on the outside left and is the top scorer in the current Champions League campaign.

Barça's wingers party: Lamine Yamal (left) and Raphinha (right) after the 2025 Cup win against Real Madrid. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Raphinha has impressed with twelve goals and nine assists so far. In the semi-final clash against Inter Milan, he could not only secure Barça's ticket to the final, but also overtake superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo still the sole record holder

The Portuguese holds the record for the most goals scored in a Champions League season, which he has shared with Barça's Raphinha since last Tuesday. In 2013/2014, the jack-of-all-trades contributed 17 goals and four assists to the Madrilenian title. The record of 21 scoring points could become history on Tuesday evening.

If Raphinha manages a goal or an assist against Inter, he will pass the 40-year-old. It should be noted, however, that following the change in the format this season, two more matches will be played than in previous years.

If the second leg is as turbulent as the six-goal spectacle in the first leg, it is quite realistic that Raphinha will become the sole record holder at the San Siro.

First final since 2015?

However, Raphinha is unlikely to care much about the goal-scoring statistics, especially as he wants to reach the Champions League final with Barcelona for the first time in ten years.

Barça won the final against Juve 3:1 in 2015, when Yamal and Raphinha were seven and 18 years old respectively and still playing for the juniors. Now they are reaching for the Champions League stars with the big Barcelona.