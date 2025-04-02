Carlo Ancelotti must answer to the court. KEYSTONE

The trial for tax evasion against star coach Carlo Ancelotti has begun in Madrid. The Italian maintains his innocence. The prosecution sees things differently and is demanding a hefty sentence.

A criminal trial against starting coach Carlo Ancelotti has begun in Madrid. The prosecution accuses the 65-year-old of tax evasion. They are demanding that the Real Madrid football coach be sentenced to four years and nine months in prison and a fine of more than three million euros. Ancelotti has always maintained his innocence.

The Italian is accused of not paying taxes totaling 1,062,079 euros to the tax authorities in 2014 and 2015. Ancelotti has always maintained his innocence. "I'm not worried and I trust the justice system," he recently told journalists.

When asked by a journalist outside the courthouse whether he was seeking an agreement with the prosecution, Ancelotti replied in the negative and disappeared into the building, as can be seen in a video distributed by the sports newspaper "As". In previous criminal tax proceedings against prominent defendants, they had sometimes pleaded guilty and received a lighter sentence in return.

The trial at the Audiencia Provincial in Madrid has initially been scheduled for two days.

The prosecution accuses Ancelotti of declaring his salary as Real coach in his tax return during his two years as Real coach, but concealing his income from image rights from the tax authorities.

Public prosecutor's office sees "complex and convoluted web"

According to the public prosecutor's office, Ancelotti allegedly attempted to channel income from his image rights through a "complex and convoluted network of trusts and intermediary companies" outside of Spain, as reported by the Spanish sports newspaper "Relevo". The prosecution sees this as a kind of cover-up tactic.

Ancelotti first coached Real between 2013 and 2015 before being signed by FC Bayern Munich in 2016. Ancelotti's second spell in Madrid began in the summer of 2021.

