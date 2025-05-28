Ricardo Rodriguez has reached the pinnacle of his career since moving from Turin to Sevilla in the summer. Keystone

Even before Yann Sommer goes for the Champions League title with Inter Milan on Saturday, his long-time companion Ricardo Rodriguez will be playing in the Conference League final.

Ricardo Rodriguez will be aiming for his first international title since the 2009 U17 World Cup with Betis Sevilla against Chelsea FC on Wednesday evening (9pm) in Wroclaw, Poland, and only the second major trophy of his professional career. Although the 127-time Swiss international has already played for Wolfsburg, Milan, Eindhoven and Torino, he has only won one title with the Germans, the 2015 Cup victory.

The fact that the 32-year-old Zurich defender is now getting another chance at a trophy with Betis comes as a surprise. The Andalusians are usually overshadowed by their city rivals Sevilla FC, who have hoarded the international trophies in recent years. Betis, on the other hand, had never made it past the quarter-finals in the European Cup until this year. The team of Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini also impressed in the championship, finishing in 6th place, which entitles them to participate in the upcoming Europa League.

Chelsea the first team to win all European Cup competitions?

Left-back Rodriguez played his part in Betis' strong season with his appearances - more or less alternating with Frenchman Romain Perraud. But the Andalusians' key figures are two others, Spaniard Isco and Brazilian Antony. Both made it back into the national team thanks to their strong performances in recent months.

The favorites in the fourth final of the most recent European Cup belong to Chelsea FC, who achieved the minimum goal in the Premier League at the weekend by qualifying for the Champions League. The Londoners are aiming for their first title since 2021 and under the ownership group installed three years ago, which includes Bernese entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss. If Chelsea win, they would be the first team to win all three of the current European Cup competitions.