In the transfer poker between Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool FC over a move for Florian Wirtz, a solution is in the offing, according to media reports. As reported by "Kicker", the two clubs are close to a final agreement. On Friday, those responsible came relatively close on the issue of the transfer fee. The total package is around 150 million euros.

Florian Wirtz is to leave Bayer Leverkusen for the Premier League. Picture: Keystone

As reported by the English broadcaster Sky Sports, the English champions are now said to be offering a total of 113 million pounds (around 134 million euros) including bonus payments. However, this is still below Bayer's demand of 126 million pounds (150 million euros).

The German Sky subsidiary also reported that a final agreement between the two clubs is still pending, but is within reach. Wirtz is still under contract with Bayer until the end of June 2027, but is said to be in agreement with Liverpool over a move. FC Bayern, who were also interested, lost out in the bidding for Wirtz.