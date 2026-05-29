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Playoff final in the ticker Will Servette win the championship title against the YB women?

Luca Betschart

29.5.2026

Servette Chênois won the first leg of the women's Super League play-off final 2-1 away at YB. Will Geneva secure the championship title in the second leg? The match now live in the ticker.

29.05.2026, 18:50

29.05.2026, 20:06

The live ticker

Servette vs. Young Boys
(Hinspiel 2:1)
2:0 *
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 46th minute

    The game continues

    The 2nd half is underway.

  • 45th minute

    It's the break: Servette on course for the title

    Shortly before the break, Granges has the equalizer for YB on the foot. But she fails against Servette goalie Bottega. Otherwise, the Geneva team had everything under control and led 2:0 at half-time thanks to goals from Sobal and Serrano. Servette even led 4:1 on aggregate and were therefore on the verge of winning the championship.

  • 39th minute

    First dangerous YB action

    The visitors are dangerous on the offensive for the first time. Frey brings the ball into the center with a strong cross, where Jelcic just misses the ball.

  • 24th minute

    Strong save from YB keeper Brunholt

    Double chance for Servette to make it 3:0! First Simonsson gets in a dangerous header, which YB goalkeeper Brunholt saves well. Sobal cannot convert the rebound because she is interrupted at the last moment.

  • 16th minute

    Goal for Servette! Serano increases to 2:0

    Just when you get the feeling that YB are getting into their stride, the home team strike a second time. Sobal leaves several opponents standing and takes the ball to the middle, where it ends up with Serrano via a rebound. The Spaniard has no trouble making it 2:0.

  • 9th minute

    First yellow card against YB

    Maria Jimenez holds back her opponent and receives her first caution of the match for the tactical foul.

  • 2nd minute

    Goal for Servette!

    What a lightning start from the home team. Martinez makes her way down the left flank and finds striker Sobal in the center, who has too much time and gives Servette an early lead.

  • Kick-off: The game is underway!

    Who will win the championship?

  • The line-ups are here

    Picture:

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker for the second leg of the play-off final between Servette Chênois and the YB women. Geneva go into the home game with a 2:1 lead and can secure the title with just a draw. Watch live here from 7pm.

    • Show more
Atmospheric backdrop. YB loses thrilling first leg of final against Servette 1:2

Atmospheric backdropYB loses thrilling first leg of final against Servette 1:2

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