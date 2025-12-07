Basel return to winning ways after four consecutive league games without a win, beating Winterthur 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal. Ludovic Magnin is visibly relieved. But who will score the next penalty?

Jan Arnet

"It certainly wasn't the game we wanted. But you have to fight on the Schützenwiese, and that's what the boys did. The win in the 93rd minute will give us brutal momentum," said Ludovic Magnin in an interview with blue Sport after the 2:1 win in Winterthur.

When the FCB coach is asked what went through his mind when Keigo Tsunemoto redeemed Basel in stoppage time, he has to smile. "You don't want to know what was going through my head when we missed a penalty for the third time in a row. But that's football - emotions without end."

Basel are really not doing well with penalties at the moment: After Xherdan Shaqiri had already missed three this season, Philip Otele took over the execution, but he also failed against penalty killer Stefanos Kapino.

Shaqiri remains first penalty taker

Why didn't Shaqiri score? "You'll have to ask him that. As a rule, the player who's fouled shouldn't take the penalty himself. Shaqiri was number one on the list, Traoré number two. I substituted him shortly before the penalty and thought: This can't be true," said Magnin.

In the end, the FCB coach is just happy that Otele's miss didn't come back to haunt him. "We took a risk and were finally able to force our luck. I've missed this Grinta a bit in recent weeks. It wasn't a pretty game, but all that matters today is the win and that's why we're very happy."