Will St.Gallen finally be celebrating in Bern's Wankdorf once again? KEYSTONE

In the 9th round of the Super League, Young Boys welcome FC St.Gallen on Sunday for the chasing duel. The team from eastern Switzerland have not won away at YB since March 2005.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the international break, Young Boys will also be looking to make amends for the 5-0 defeat at Lausanne-Sport in the last round. The omens for a win for the fourth-placed team against the runners-up are not bad: St.Gallen have lost their last two league games against Thun and FC Zurich, and the team from eastern Switzerland have not won three points in the Wankdorf for a long time.

Since March 20, 2005, to be precise. YB have beaten St. Gallen at home nine times in a row. In addition, the Bernese have been unbeaten at home in the Super League for 19 games. Nevertheless, the Espen have hardly ever started a season as strongly as this year.

Despite two defeats in a row, FCSG are still second in the table and still have the best goal difference in the league. When, if not now, should FCSG be asking themselves. You can find out whether the first green-white victory in the Wankdorf in over 20 years will actually happen live on blue Sport from 4.30 pm.