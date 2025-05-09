Title, Europe, relegation - LaLiga delivers a season finale with high tension at all levels.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barcelona go into the final three matchdays with a four-point lead over Real Madrid - the head-to-head clash on May 11 could decide the title race.

Atlético Madrid have secured their place in the top flight, but behind them Bilbao, Villarreal and Betis are fighting for two Champions League tickets.

A Conference League triumph for Betis could even give Spain an additional Europa League place.

At the bottom of the table, Leganés, Las Palmas, Girona and Alavés are fighting for survival - Real Valladolid has already been relegated.

The promotion battle is also wide open in the Segunda División: Elche are in the lead, with four clubs behind them in an exciting duel for the remaining places. Excitement guaranteed - from top to bottom. Show more

Barça on course for the title - but the road remains rocky 🏆🇪🇸

Barcelona is heading for the league title. With three match days to go, the Catalans lead the table with 79 points and are four points ahead of Real Madrid. Although Barça have the title in their own hands, nothing has been decided yet given the challenging remaining program.

The focus is on the direct clash between the two Spanish giants. El Clásico on May 11 - live on blue Sport. It could become a preliminary decision in the title race. Tricky tasks also await after that: On May 18, Barcelona will host Champions League contenders Villarreal before traveling to Athletic Bilbao on the final matchday. The visit to the Basque country in particular could prove to be a stumbling block. Barça still have a few hurdles to overcome to finally secure the crown.

Who will secure fourth and fifth place? ⚔️

There is less suspense in the battle for third place: Atlético Madrid are stable in third place with 67 points and should be guaranteed a ticket to the top flight. Behind them, however, the race for the remaining international places is completely open. Athletic Bilbao (61 points), Villarreal (58) and Real Betis (57) are fighting for the remaining two Champions League places - fourth and fifth. Particularly explosive: both Betis and Villarreal still have direct duels against Atlético and Barcelona respectively ahead of them. The cards could therefore be completely reshuffled in the final few matchdays.

The European competition provides additional fuel: should Betis win the UEFA Conference League and qualify for a European spot via La Liga at the same time, Spain would gain an additional Europa League place. This means that not just five, but up to six Spanish clubs could end up in the Europa League - a scenario that would suddenly open up new opportunities for the teams in mid-table.

Relegation battle with four shaky candidates 🔻

At the bottom of the table, on the other hand, a decision has already been made: Real Valladolid (with international defender Eray Cömert) are relegated with just 16 points and no chance. Behind them, four teams are fighting to stay in LaLiga: Leganés (31 points), Las Palmas (32), Girona (35) and Alavés (35) are in the fight for survival. Just one matchday can change everything in this tight race.

Second division: Who will accompany Elche to the top flight?

The fight for promotion is also coming to a dramatic head in Spain's second division. Elche lead the table and have a good chance of returning directly to the Primera División. Behind them, Levante, Racing Santander, Real Oviedo and Mirandés are fighting for the second direct promotion spot and a place in the play-offs. The decisions will be made in the last two rounds - suspense is guaranteed.

All in all, the season finale in Spain promises high tension in all areas: a duel for the title, a four-way battle for Europe, a relegation thriller and a thrilling promotion battle in the Segunda División. Everything is set for a grand finale.