Serbia hot for U17 star Will Switzerland also lose mega-talent Mladen Mijajlovic?

Syl Battistuzzi

18.11.2025

Mladen Mijajlovic impresses at the U17 World Cup.
KEYSTONE

Mladen Mijajlovic is putting in a strong performance at the U17 World Cup in Qatar. The Serbian association is apparently also interested in the Swiss playmaker. Is the SFA losing its next great talent?

18.11.2025, 07:00

The national team impresses at the U17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Coach Luigi Pisino's squad advanced to the knockout phase as group winners, beating Egypt 3:1 in the round of 16 - the Swiss will continue against Ireland on Tuesday.

Mladen Mijajlovic is a key component of their success. The attacking midfielder with his fine technique has scored three goals in four appearances so far - the mega-talent was named player of the match twice in the group phase.

The 17-year-old has also shown his class at club level. Via Zofingen, Mijajlovic ended up in Aarau's youth program, followed by a move to SC Freiburg last summer. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in nine games for the U19s.

No wonder the Serbian association is also keen on the dual national, as reported by "Kicker ". The loss of the "world-class footballer" (title in the Serbian press) would be particularly painful for the SFA. The senior national team recently had to cope with the loss of Albian Hajdari and Leon Avdullahu - both joined Kosovo. Eman Kospo also opted for Bosnia instead of Switzerland.

