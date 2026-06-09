Switzerland have won their group and thus secured promotion to League A of the Nations League. With a view to the play-offs, however, there is also an overall ranking with all the teams in League B. And there Switzerland will be hoping for a slip-up from Portugal (15 points), who are still without a blemish. Should Finland (12) draw at home against Portugal, Switzerland could still move up to first place with a win with a three-goal difference. If Finland win, a "normal" victory will be enough. However, if Switzerland drop points, they could drop even further down the table. Accordingly, supposedly stronger teams would be possible opponents in the playoffs.

The draw on June 18 will determine the rest of the qualification process, i.e. both the first and second playoff rounds will be fixed. Both play-off rounds will take place with a first and second leg. The first round will take place between October 7 and 13, the second between November 26 and December 5.