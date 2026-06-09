The Swiss national team are aiming for their fifth win in the sixth and final group game of the World Cup qualifiers. Three points would be particularly important in view of the play-off draw.
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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53.
Lia Kamber is sabred over
Lia Kamber can only be stopped with a foul. Loud shouts can be heard from the Swiss bench, who are very upset. But Kamber can continue.
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48.
Finland take the lead against Portugal
We keep one eye on Finland. And there's good news: Finland lead Portugal 2:1 - which would make Switzerland the best-placed team in League B at the moment. If the game ends in a draw, Switzerland would need a win with a three-goal difference. That also seems feasible.
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46.
Change at the break
Nadine Riesen replaces Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
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45.
Intermission, Northern Ireland - Switzerland 0:2
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41.
Goal for Switzerland!
Reuteler dances past her opponent on the right and finds the foot of Vallotto with a flat, precise cross. All she has to do is slide it in at the far post. 2:0 for Switzerland!
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29.
Goal for Switzerland!
And now it's in! Reuteler gives Switzerland the lead just before the half-hour mark. After a high ball into the Northern Irish penalty area, the 27-year-old is in exactly the right place and slots the ball into the bottom right corner to put Switzerland 1-0 up.
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25.
Next shot misses the goal
This time it's Crnogorcevic who moves inside from the left and aims for the far corner. But the Swiss record goalscorer also misses the box.
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18.
Mega chance for Reuteler
What a gift from the Northern Irish goalkeeper! Reuteler receives the ball flat from her centrally in front of goal as if she were a teammate. The Swiss player tries a direct lob, but misses the goal and thus also the opening goal.
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9.
Great chance for Northern Ireland
After a quick counter-attack by Northern Ireland, it is Holloway who gets her shot away from a dangerous position in the penalty area. But Herzog is on hand to make a strong save. The score remains 0:0.
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8.
Next attempt misses the goal
Maritz moves from the left to the middle in the 8th minute and gets a shot away. But her shot also just misses the box.
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4.
First Swiss attack
Leila Wandeler finds some space on the edge of the penalty area and takes a shot. Her shot just misses the goal. It is the first warning signal to the opponents from Northern Ireland.
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1.
Kick-off
The anthems are over. The match kicks off for Northern Ireland.
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How the Nati play against Northern Ireland
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Who will score the goals?
Ten Swiss players have scored in the World Cup qualifiers, taking their total to 16 goals. However, Aurélie Csillag, Svenja Fölmli, Iman Beney, Alisha Lehmann and Alisha Lehmann, who have scored a total of 7 goals, are missing. Xhemaili and Schertenleib, who scored 5 goals between them, were also missing in the final training session. In short, others will have to step into the breach against Northern Ireland and show that they too can score goals.
Swiss scorers in the World Cup qualifiers
- 3 goals - Riola Xhemaili
- 3 goals - Aurélie Csillag
- 2 goals - Sydney Schertenleib
- 2 goals - Svenja Fölmli
- 1 goal - Iman Beney
- 1 goal - Alisha Lehmann
- 1 goal - Viola Calligaris
- 1 goal - Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
- 1 goal - Seraina Piubel
- 1 goal - Géraldine Reuteler
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Why the game in Northern Ireland is important
Switzerland have won their group and thus secured promotion to League A of the Nations League. With a view to the play-offs, however, there is also an overall ranking with all the teams in League B. And there Switzerland will be hoping for a slip-up from Portugal (15 points), who are still without a blemish. Should Finland (12) draw at home against Portugal, Switzerland could still move up to first place with a win with a three-goal difference. If Finland win, a "normal" victory will be enough. However, if Switzerland drop points, they could drop even further down the table. Accordingly, supposedly stronger teams would be possible opponents in the playoffs.
The draw on June 18 will determine the rest of the qualification process, i.e. both the first and second playoff rounds will be fixed. Both play-off rounds will take place with a first and second leg. The first round will take place between October 7 and 13, the second between November 26 and December 5.
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Group victory is in the bag
On Friday, Switzerland wrapped up victory in the group before the final matchday with a brilliant 6:1 win against Malta. At the stadium opening of the AIL Arena in Lugano, the fans got their money's worth. Only the question of the best goal of the game was not easy to answer.
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The World Cup qualifying mode explained simply
It's not over after the group stage. Find out here how Switzerland will make it to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.