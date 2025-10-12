In the first three World Cup qualifiers, Murat Yakin has always used the same starting eleven. Ahead of the away game in Slovenia, the Nati coach hints that there could be one or two changes this time.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Murat Yakin could make changes to his previously consistent starting eleven for the first time in Monday's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

"The gap between the games against Sweden and Slovenia is short, we need to recover," says the national team coach.

Right-back Zachary Athekame, who has been called up, could make his international debut, although he has only been in the senior squad since Saturday and for the first time ever. Show more

True to the motto "Never change a winning team", Murat Yakin sent exactly the same team onto the pitch for Friday's 2-0 win over Sweden as he did in September against Kosovo and Slovenia. In the second clash against the Slovenians on Monday, however, there could be one or two changes.

"The gap between the games against Sweden and Slovenia is short, we need to recover. I want to wait for training and leave it open as to whether I will make any changes," said Yakin at the media conference the day before the game. What is clear, however, is that nothing will be changed in terms of tactics. "We want to press, attack high and play intense football." However, changes to the starting eleven are certainly possible.

The coach did not reveal which positions he might need to change. After his praise for Johan Manzambi after the Sweden game, he could be thinking of the Freiburg youngster, for example.

Athekame moves into the team for Schmidt

There should be nothing to shake up in defense after the three clean sheets. Nevertheless, Yakin was forced to make a change: Isaac Schmidt was injured in training and will not be available against Slovenia. Zachary Athekame, who played 88 minutes for the U21 national team on Friday (0-0 against Iceland), was called up.

Zachary Athekame was still on the pitch for the U21 national team on Friday, but is now available for the senior team for the first time. imago

The right-back, who moved from YB to Milan in the summer, has never played for the senior team before - and now, after just one training session with Granit Xhaka and Co, he could have his baptism of fire. If Widmer is unable to play, as he did against the Swedes, Athekame could make his debut.

"It depends on how the game goes. With Zachary, I now have an attacking option. And with Luca (Jaquez) a defensive one if I have to change something at right back," says Yakin. After his development at YB and his first appearances for Milan, Athekame is ready for the national team. "Of course, he still needs experience in the national team and still has to get to know the principles of the game."

Yakin has often proven that he likes to throw new players in at the deep end, even in important games. For example, with Kastriot Imeri in the 2021 World Cup qualifier against Italy, with Fabian Rieder at the 2022 World Cup and most recently with Jaquez against Sweden. Yakin is not sure whether he will bring Athekame on immediately. "He only arrived on Saturday, we want to give him time. Let's see what he shows in training today."