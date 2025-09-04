  1. Residential Customers
Visit from Kosovo association boss Will the Nati now also lose Hajdari?

Jan Arnet

4.9.2025

Kosovo's association president Agim Ademi (center) has already convinced Leon Avdullahu (right) to switch nations. Is he now also setting his sights on Albian Hajdari (left)?
After Leon Avdullahu and Eman Kospo, the Swiss national team could soon lose its third talented player in Albian Hajdari. However, the SFA are "not worried".

04.09.2025, 09:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • It's the big topic before the start of the World Cup qualifiers: former U21 national team player Leon Avdullahu has decided to switch nations and will play for Kosovo in the future.
  • Previously, another promising talent, Eman Kospo, had already turned down the SFA.
  • Will the national team now also have to fight for Albian Hajdari? "We're not worried," says national team director Pierluigi Tami.
The case of Leon Avdullahu is making waves. Why did a promising talent decide against Switzerland after the midfielder had already played over 20 games for the national team's junior teams? It was a decision of the heart, explains Avdullahu. Eman Kospo had already switched nations before him; the Fiorentina professional prefers to play for Bosnia rather than Switzerland.

And now there could be a third departure in the space of a few weeks. Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku wrote on X on Saturday after Albian Hajdari's debut for Hoffenheim that Hajdari and his family had met with Agim Ademi, the president of the Kosovan football association. Photos on social media confirm this.

According to "20 Minuten", however, it was not a meeting to explicitly discuss a change of nation with Hajdari. The president is said to have merely paid Hajdari a visit and was also there because of Avdullahu.

Avdullahu canceled for the Nati"My heart told me that I should play for my country, Kosovo"

Nevertheless, alarm bells should be ringing at the SFA. After all, back in June, when Ademi visited Avdullahu in Basel, it was said that he merely wanted to congratulate him on his Bundesliga transfer. Now the ex-Basel player has decided to play for Kosovo in the future.

Tami is not worried

Nati director Pierluigi Tami was also asked about Hajdari at a media conference at the beginning of the week. He has only played a few minutes this season due to lengthy contract negotiations and was therefore missing from Murat Yakin's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm not worried about Hajdari," Tami clarifies. After all, the defender has already been with the national team twice and made one appearance in March. But because that was in a test match, the 22-year-old could still switch nations.

"Then you have to go your separate ways"Nati director Tami explains the lost tug-of-war over Avdullahu

"Hajdari would actually have already played a competitive match for us, in the Nations League Yakin wanted to put him in the starting eleven against Spain, but he couldn't play because he was injured," says Tami. Theoretically, Hajdari could still transfer, "but I think he has already made his decision. After this move, we will contact him and plan the future".

