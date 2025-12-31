FIFA President Gianni Infantino is open to changing the offside rule. Keystone

Could a revised offside rule make football more offensive? The FIFA boss talks about a possible innovation at a congress.

DPA dpa

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his openness to a possible change to the offside rule in football. The world governing body is constantly looking at the rules. "How can we make the game more offensive and attractive?" said Infantino at the World Sports Summit in Dubai. They are also looking at the offside rule.

For some time now, FIFA has been testing a proposal made by former coach Arsène Wenger in February 2020, according to which a player should not be offside as long as a part of his body that can be used to score a goal is at the same height as the penultimate opposing player. Previously, a player was offside if only one of these body parts was closer to the goal than the penultimate opponent.

Rules officials allowed tests for new offside rule

Perhaps in future it will be the case that the striker has to be in front of the defender to be offside, said Infantino.

Frenchman Wenger had already made this proposal more than five years ago in his role as FIFA Director of Global Football Development. At the time, the world governing body asked the International Football Association Board Ifab to be allowed to test it. However, the coronavirus pandemic initially prevented the planned tests from taking place. The next Ifab meeting will take place on January 20 in London.