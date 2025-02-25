  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nations League in the ticker Will the Swiss get a win in Norway?

Linus Hämmerli

25.2.2025

The Swiss national team faces Norway in the Nations League. The game now in the slow ticker.

25.02.2025, 17:45

25.02.2025, 18:04

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 3.

    Strong start

    The Swiss women vehemently go on the offensive in the opening minutes and get their first corner kick after just a few moments. The Norwegians are able to punch the ball away after a poor save by the keeper. The national team are wide awake at the start and have a lot of possession.

  • 1.

    The game is underway

    The Swiss team plays in white from left to right, Norway in red in the other direction.

  • This is how the Swiss start

  • Will Switzerland get their next points?

    The Swiss drew 0-0 against Iceland in the Nations League opener, but they will be looking for more points against the slightly favored Norwegians. The last meeting with Norway at the 2023 World Cup ended 0-0.

    Nati scores. Schertenleib stands out ++ Ivelj sends opponent to the boards ++ Herzog almost unemployed

    Nati scoresSchertenleib stands out ++ Ivelj sends opponent to the boards ++ Herzog almost unemployed

  • When asked about Lehmann, national team coach Sundhage breaks her golden rule

    When Pia Sundhage is asked about players who are not in the squad, she always says that she prefers to talk about those who are there. The national team coach breaks this rule with Alisha Lehmann.

    She never does that. When asked about Lehmann, Nati coach Sundhage breaks her golden rule

    She never does thatWhen asked about Lehmann, Nati coach Sundhage breaks her golden rule

  • The record-breaking player does not shy away from traveling for Switzerland

    Ana Maria Crnogorcevic is currently preparing for the season with Seattle. Nevertheless, she is expected to play a key role in the national team - and set the tone in the recently uninspired offense.

    Ana Maria Crnogorcevic. The record-breaking player does not shy away from traveling for Switzerland

    Ana Maria CrnogorcevicThe record-breaking player does not shy away from traveling for Switzerland

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the ticker for the Nations League match between Switzerland and Norway.

    • Show more

More sport

"The most gifted populist in world football"The deep fall of José Mourinho

It's over at the end of the season. Fabian Frei steps down:

It's over at the end of the seasonFabian Frei steps down: "I came as a young boy and left as a record player"

Copa semi-final live on blue Sport. Olmo spat at Barça enters next round ahead of clash with Atlético

Copa semi-final live on blue SportOlmo spat at Barça enters next round ahead of clash with Atlético

Realignment to take place. CEO Berisha and Head of Sport Hodel leave FC Schaffhausen

Realignment to take placeCEO Berisha and Head of Sport Hodel leave FC Schaffhausen

FC Winterthur loses goal scorer. Baroan moves back to Bulgaria

FC Winterthur loses goal scorerBaroan moves back to Bulgaria