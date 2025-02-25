The Swiss national team faces Norway in the Nations League. The game now in the slow ticker.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
3.
Strong start
The Swiss women vehemently go on the offensive in the opening minutes and get their first corner kick after just a few moments. The Norwegians are able to punch the ball away after a poor save by the keeper. The national team are wide awake at the start and have a lot of possession.
-
1.
The game is underway
The Swiss team plays in white from left to right, Norway in red in the other direction.
-
This is how the Swiss start
-
Will Switzerland get their next points?
The Swiss drew 0-0 against Iceland in the Nations League opener, but they will be looking for more points against the slightly favored Norwegians. The last meeting with Norway at the 2023 World Cup ended 0-0.
-
When asked about Lehmann, national team coach Sundhage breaks her golden rule
When Pia Sundhage is asked about players who are not in the squad, she always says that she prefers to talk about those who are there. The national team coach breaks this rule with Alisha Lehmann.
-
The record-breaking player does not shy away from traveling for Switzerland
Ana Maria Crnogorcevic is currently preparing for the season with Seattle. Nevertheless, she is expected to play a key role in the national team - and set the tone in the recently uninspired offense.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the Nations League match between Switzerland and Norway.