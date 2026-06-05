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World Cup qualifiers in the ticker Will the Swiss women's team win their group?

Patrick Lämmle

5.6.2026

With a win against Malta, the Swiss women's national team can secure group victory on the penultimate matchday at the stadium opening in Lugano. You can follow the match in the live ticker here.

05.06.2026, 19:20

05.06.2026, 19:37

Schweiz vs. Malta
0:0 *
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 6.

    Schertenleib with first goal

    Schertenleib's first-time finish is very strong as she outdances her opponent and then flicks the ball into the far corner. The goalkeeper clears for a corner. This poses no real danger.

  • 5.

    The Swiss are on the offensive

    It's clear which way they want to go: Full speed ahead. The Swiss create their first half-chances, but the final pass lacks the necessary precision. Still.

  • 1.

    Malta kick off

    The ball is rolling and it doesn't take long for the Swiss to gain possession for the first time.

  • 0.

    It's about to start here

    The national anthems have been played and everything is ready for a wonderful evening of football in Ticino.

  • How Switzerland will play against Malta

    Livia Peng is in goal, with Nadine Riesen, Viola Calligaris, Noelle Maritz and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic playing in front of her. In midfield, Lia Wälti will provide defensive stability, while Géraldine Reuteler, Sydney Schertenleib, Seraina Piubel, Aurélie Csillag and Riola Xhemaili will provide offensive fireworks.

  • How Switzerland qualifies for the World Cup

    Switzerland have already qualified for the play-offs. Nevertheless, it would be important for Switzerland to win the group.

    Pioneering games. Why it is so important for the women's national team to win their group in the World Cup qualifiers

    Pioneering gamesWhy it is so important for the women's national team to win their group in the World Cup qualifiers

    blue Sport explains exactly how the system works in the video below.

  • Alisha Lehmann is missing through injury

    Alisha Lehmann is not in the squad due to injury. Although Riola Xhemaili misses her good friend, she is not worried that this will have any negative impact on the two matches against Malta and Northern Ireland.

    Nati star on Lehmann. Xhemaili:

    Nati star on LehmannXhemaili: "Of course I miss Alisha, but life still goes on"

  • Switzerland can win the group

    On Friday evening, the Swiss national team will host Malta on the penultimate matchday of the first World Cup qualifying phase. A win against the visitors, who are ranked 66 places lower in the world rankings, would see Switzerland secure group victory ahead of time and return to League A of the Nations League.

  • Swiss women's national team opens stadium in Lugano

    In Ticino, coach Rafel Navarro's team will open the new stadium in Lugano. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm. The coach warned the team the day before the game that they must be aware that they are not at a party. But of course the Spaniard is also looking forward to the women's national team having the honor of playing their first game in the AIL Arena.

    Stadium opening in Lugano. Nati coach Navarro:

    Stadium opening in LuganoNati coach Navarro: "We have to be aware that we're not at a party"

  • Ramona Bachmann in person

    Ramona Bachmann, who missed the European Championship and then the entire 2026/27 season due to injury, has not yet written off the national team. blue Sport met the YB player in Bern and talked about the most difficult time of her life.

    Nati star had dark thoughts. Ramona Bachmann:

    Nati star had dark thoughtsRamona Bachmann: "I became afraid of myself"

    • Show more

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