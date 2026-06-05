With a win against Malta, the Swiss women's national team can secure group victory on the penultimate matchday at the stadium opening in Lugano. You can follow the match in the live ticker here.
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Schertenleib with first goal
Schertenleib's first-time finish is very strong as she outdances her opponent and then flicks the ball into the far corner. The goalkeeper clears for a corner. This poses no real danger.
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The Swiss are on the offensive
It's clear which way they want to go: Full speed ahead. The Swiss create their first half-chances, but the final pass lacks the necessary precision. Still.
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Malta kick off
The ball is rolling and it doesn't take long for the Swiss to gain possession for the first time.
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It's about to start here
The national anthems have been played and everything is ready for a wonderful evening of football in Ticino.
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How Switzerland will play against Malta
Livia Peng is in goal, with Nadine Riesen, Viola Calligaris, Noelle Maritz and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic playing in front of her. In midfield, Lia Wälti will provide defensive stability, while Géraldine Reuteler, Sydney Schertenleib, Seraina Piubel, Aurélie Csillag and Riola Xhemaili will provide offensive fireworks.
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How Switzerland qualifies for the World Cup
Switzerland have already qualified for the play-offs. Nevertheless, it would be important for Switzerland to win the group.
blue Sport explains exactly how the system works in the video below.
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Alisha Lehmann is missing through injury
Alisha Lehmann is not in the squad due to injury. Although Riola Xhemaili misses her good friend, she is not worried that this will have any negative impact on the two matches against Malta and Northern Ireland.
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Switzerland can win the group
On Friday evening, the Swiss national team will host Malta on the penultimate matchday of the first World Cup qualifying phase. A win against the visitors, who are ranked 66 places lower in the world rankings, would see Switzerland secure group victory ahead of time and return to League A of the Nations League.
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Swiss women's national team opens stadium in Lugano
In Ticino, coach Rafel Navarro's team will open the new stadium in Lugano. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm. The coach warned the team the day before the game that they must be aware that they are not at a party. But of course the Spaniard is also looking forward to the women's national team having the honor of playing their first game in the AIL Arena.
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Ramona Bachmann in person
Ramona Bachmann, who missed the European Championship and then the entire 2026/27 season due to injury, has not yet written off the national team. blue Sport met the YB player in Bern and talked about the most difficult time of her life.