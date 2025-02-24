In January, FC Schaffhausen announced a change of ownership. Now talks are said to be underway with a new investor.

FC Schaffhausen is in crisis. Both in sporting and financial terms, the alarm bells are ringing in eastern Switzerland. In January, the club announced a change of ownership. The Zurich building contractors Fitim and Boletin Hasani bought FC Schaffhausen AG.

Millions are needed to get FC Schaffhausen back on track, says Peter Neukomm, Mayor of Schaffhausen. However, these millions will not come from the city. "Such contributions would not even be possible." Nevertheless, it is in the interests of the city and the canton that FCS continues. The club has an eventful history and has the largest sports infrastructure in the canton. "It would be a shame if the club no longer existed. (...) We can't be indifferent if a ruin stands there (where the stadium is, ed.)."

Support from the city? "Certainly not for top-class sport"

There have not yet been any talks between the city authorities and the owner duo Hasani. The last exchange took place with the previous owners. The conclusion at the time: public support is only possible in the context of grassroots sport and young talent. "Certainly not for top-class sport."

FCS is a long way from top performance anyway. The Munotstädter are in last place in the Challenge League. "We hope that things will pick up again and that the new people at the helm will find an investor who will make it possible for the club to stay afloat financially."

Millions coming soon from Nepal?

And in terms of finances, things could indeed be looking up soon. As reported by "Blick", FCS will "soon" be negotiating with an investor from Nepal. According to the article, the "takeover of the shares by the Hasanis from the club's previous owners around the absconded Roland Klein has still not been completed".

A change of ownership is therefore already in the offing. Specifically, it is a "brewery millionaire" from Nepal. A Schaffhausen businessman in Singapore is said to be in contact with the former head of the Ghorka brewery (which was acquired by Carlsberg in 2024). Talks are said to be taking place this week.