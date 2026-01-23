For many Swiss soccer fans, one thing is clear: The new “mistaken identity” rule cost us a spot in the World Cup semifinals. Nevertheless, it’s also being introduced in the Super League—albeit in a different form. Here are the new rules for the Super League.

A dive and a yellow-red card instead of a free kick: Embolo is sent off following a VAR review.

These World Championship rules will be adopted Will there soon be a “Fall Embolo” in the Super League, too?

Here's what it's all about After the World Cup comes the Super League. On Saturday, the ball will be rolling again in Switzerland’s top league—with a few new rules in effect starting now.

This includes some of the controversial World Cup rules. However, there won't be an "Embolo case" in the Super League.

The SFL is also doing away with hydration breaks. Instead, it is targeting time-wasting tactics. Summary created with

The Super League is updating its rules for the new season. The “mistaken identity” rule is also being introduced. This means that if a referee’s decision involves mistaking one player for another, the VAR may intervene. As a result, the red or yellow card will be rescinded and shown to the correct player.

This rule caused a huge uproar and continues to stir up emotions to this day. This is because, in the Swiss national team’s quarterfinal match, following a VAR review, the yellow card issued to Argentina’s rough player Paredes was rescinded, and Breel Embolo was instead shown a yellow card for diving. The Swiss striker then left the field in tears, and Switzerland, down a man, went on to lose in extra time.

06:25 Fringer über Embolo-Rot: «Mit jeder Stunde rege ich mich noch mehr auf» Rolf Fringer spricht im Gespräch mit blue Sport über das bittere WM-Aus der Schweizer Nati und den Platzverweis gegen Breel Embolo.

For many Swiss soccer fans, one thing is clear: The new “mistaken identity” rule cost us a spot in the World Cup semifinals. Nevertheless, it will also be introduced in the Super League—albeit in a different form.

Mit «Mistaken identity» – ohne Hydration Break

After all, despite the introduction of the “mistaken identity” rule, there won’t be another “Embolo case” in the Super League in the future. The SFL has opted for UEFA’s interpretation of the rule rather than FIFA’s. This means that a yellow or red card may only be rescinded and shown to another player if the offense is the same. Under this interpretation of the rule, Embolo would not have been sent off in the World Cup quarterfinal, because diving is not the same offense as a foul.

The SFL has also decided not to introduce hydration breaks in Swiss soccer. As before, additional water breaks will be provided in all leagues and divisions when temperatures are high enough.

These World Championship rules will be adopted

The league has summarized the new rules for the upcoming season as follows:

VAR Protocol: The Video Assistant Referee may intervene in the following situations involving clear and obvious errors or serious incidents that were overlooked: Goal or no goal? Penalty or no penalty? Red card or no red card? Going forward, the VAR will also intervene in cases of a clearly incorrect second yellow card!

Throw-in: If a player or team delays taking a throw-in, the referee will start a five-second countdown. If the time limit is exceeded, the throw-in is awarded to the opposing team.

Hydration breaks are a thing of the past: They will not be introduced in the Super League. IMAGO/DeFodi Images

Throw-in: If a player or team delays taking a throw-in, the referee will start a five-second countdown. If the time limit is exceeded, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick.

Substitution: When substitutions are made, players must leave the field within ten seconds. If the time limit is exceeded, the substitute may not enter the field until the first stoppage in play after one minute has elapsed.

Injuries: With certain exceptions, players who are examined or treated on the field, or who cause a stoppage in play due to an injury, must leave the field and remain off the field for one minute after play resumes.

By the way: The World Cup final rule—which allows halftime breaks to be extended to just under 30 minutes depending on the mood and entertainment activities—will not be implemented.