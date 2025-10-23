  1. Residential Customers
UEFA plans reform Will there soon be a league phase in World Cup and European Championship qualifying?

dpa

23.10.2025 - 17:55

The Swiss national team is currently fighting for a ticket to the 2026 finals in the World Cup qualifiers.
Keystone

Will there also be a league phase in the World Cup and European Championship qualifiers in future, like in the Champions League? This is now to be debated within UEFA.

DPA

23.10.2025, 17:59

The European Football Union is apparently planning a new mode for the World Cup and European Championship qualifiers. This is reported by "Sport Bild". According to the report, UEFA is considering applying the Champions League model, i.e. using a league phase before the knockout matches. The background to this is that the two favorites usually prevail in the current group model. A new format should ensure greater appeal for fans and TV broadcasters.

Other ideas are also being discussed. Reform proposals are to be prepared by a new working group set up by the 55 member associations. The UEFA Executive Committee, on which DFL boss Hans-Joachim Watzke also sits, would ultimately have to decide on possible reforms.

Ceferin: "There will not be more matches"

"Perhaps the qualifying matches could look different. There won't be more games, but a more interesting format. We are currently thinking about that," "Sport Bild" quoted UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying at a football trade fair in Portugal.

The European Championship final round with group matches before the knockout rounds and 24 participants is likely to remain in its current format: "I don't believe that the European Championship itself will change," said Ceferin.

