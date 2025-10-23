The Swiss national team is currently fighting for a ticket to the 2026 finals in the World Cup qualifiers. Keystone

Will there also be a league phase in the World Cup and European Championship qualifiers in future, like in the Champions League? This is now to be debated within UEFA.

DPA dpa

The European Football Union is apparently planning a new mode for the World Cup and European Championship qualifiers. This is reported by "Sport Bild". According to the report, UEFA is considering applying the Champions League model, i.e. using a league phase before the knockout matches. The background to this is that the two favorites usually prevail in the current group model. A new format should ensure greater appeal for fans and TV broadcasters.

Other ideas are also being discussed. Reform proposals are to be prepared by a new working group set up by the 55 member associations. The UEFA Executive Committee, on which DFL boss Hans-Joachim Watzke also sits, would ultimately have to decide on possible reforms.

Ceferin: "There will not be more matches"

"Perhaps the qualifying matches could look different. There won't be more games, but a more interesting format. We are currently thinking about that," "Sport Bild" quoted UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying at a football trade fair in Portugal.

The European Championship final round with group matches before the knockout rounds and 24 participants is likely to remain in its current format: "I don't believe that the European Championship itself will change," said Ceferin.

Videos from the department